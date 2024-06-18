Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), formerly known as Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc., a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies, announced it has closed the first tranche of its $25 million Series A funding round. The investment secures the acquisition of three operating healthcare facilities in Texas, Ohio and Connecticut, supporting the growth of HRT's clinic-focused real estate portfolio.

HRT is addressing the lack of clinical infrastructure in the U.S. to support the administration of critical healthcare services and novel treatments, such as psychedelic-assisted therapies, in the behavioral health market, which is projected to reach $136.6 billion by 2032. The Company intends to acquire triple net (NNN) leased healthcare-related assets, managing both property acquisition and interior buildout to optimize the properties for each tenant or practitioner to perform traditional healthcare practices and support the advancement of innovative treatments.

"We are thrilled by the passionate investor support and confidence in our mission to revolutionize the conventional real estate investment space," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of HRT. "Wellness properties have been historically overlooked by healthcare-focused REITs despite being the fastest growing area of the wellness economy. As a first mover in this sector, we have cornered an untapped, high-growth opportunity as Americans become more interested in innovative treatments and demand for new medications increases."

The investment round funds the acquisitions of three operating healthcare facilities for approximately $8.1M with an average cap rate of 10.97%. These properties include a ~36,000 square-foot outpatient center in Texas, a ~37,000 square-foot medical office complex in Ohio, and a ~15,000 square-foot Davita Dialysis anchored medical and office building in Connecticut. By leveraging its exclusive relationship with HealingMaps, a leading data provider connecting patients with practitioners in the multidisciplinary health space, HRT sources properties in high-demand regions using proprietary, real-time insights. With a growing pipeline of over 700,000 square-feet of healthcare real estate nationwide, the Company continues to identify high-quality properties, including medical offices, dialysis centers, mental health and ketamine clinics, rehabilitation centers, and alcohol and drug treatment facilities.

Joe Caltabiano continued, "Our ability to successfully secure funding in such a unique and challenging environment is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team. It was made possible by leveraging the invaluable wisdom held by every member across countless strategic sectors, grounded in our shared commitment to making a positive difference. With our increased capital backing, strong relationships, and experienced leadership, we have laid the groundwork to build a network for today's critical health services and tomorrow's medicine."

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as legal advisor to HRT. Venable LLP acted as Maryland counsel to HRT.

