ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - MAY 2024

Roche Bobois presents at the 2024 Paris Designer's Days

Organised as a creative festival, the Paris Designer's Days gathers brands and furniture makers from the capital's Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. The event serves to promote design to industry professionals - designers, interior architects, thought leaders - and the general public alike. This year's Designer's Days centres on the theme of the "Game!". Fruitful discussions and meetings will take place just in time for the Olympic Games, making it the perfect opportunity for Left Bank showrooms to present their interpretation of the theme.

To mark the occasion, Roche Bobois will unveil Échec et Mat (Checkmate). This giant chessboard depicts a series of entertaining, movable pieces in an interplay of styles and materials.

Roche Bobois to partner AS MONACO in the 2024-2025 football season

This partnership between the Monégasque professional football club and the global benchmark in French Art de Vivre furnishings is reflected in a splendid VIP area at the Stade Louis-II: the "Roche Bobois Lounge". AS Monaco's partners and guests can access this exclusive area to relax on the terrace and take in a full view of the pitch while revelling in the comfort of Roche Bobois' iconic pieces. Fashioned by French designer, Sacha Lakic, Bubble and Edito were specially selected for the area. A rich collection of sofas and armchairs showcases enhanced upholstering in the club's distinctive colours as a nod to AS Monaco's vibrant identity and footballing philosophy.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 340 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.6 million.

