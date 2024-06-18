Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2024 18:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unity Environmental University Announces Employee Minimum Wage Pay Increase

Minimum Fulltime Employee Salary Being Raised to $50,000 Starting in July

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Unity Environmental University, a leader in environmental-based education, announced an increase in employee compensation, effective July 1, 2024. This initiative reflects the university's unwavering commitment to its employees, ensuring they can afford a comfortable standard of living in Maine.

Unity Environmental University

Unity Environmental University
The image shows the Unity Environmental University campus at Pineland Farms

Maine Living Wage Commitment

Salaried Employee Minimum Increase: The minimum annual salary for full-time, benefit-eligible Maine-based employees will become $50,000.

Across-the-Board Increase: All employees will see an average raise of 7%. Maine-based hourly employees will benefit from a minimum wage increase to $23 per hour.

"Our employees' dedication and hard work have fueled our exceptional growth to over 7,500 students enrolled from across all 50 states and U.S. territories, making us one of the nation's fastest-growing universities," said President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury. "We are deeply committed to the state of Maine and aspire to be a significant economic driver for the region. This bold initiative will not only improve the livelihoods of our current Maine-based staff, we believe it will also attract top-tier talent from across the nation, enhancing our communities and fortifying our mission."

To support our current and future learners, Unity has also doubled down on student success efforts. This includes a promise to keep tuition flat for the next six years through 2030, and adding additional learning support. You can read more about those efforts by clicking this link.

As Unity continues to grow and scale up our operations, we are now looking to add dozens more people to our team. From data entry specialists to office managers and academic support staff, we are hiring! For more information on a career at Unity Environmental University visit https://unity.edu/about/work-at-unity-environmental-university/.

Contact Information:

Joseph Hegarty
Executive Director of Strategic Media & Public Affairs
jhegarty@unity.edu
207-509-7292

SOURCE: Unity Environmental University

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.