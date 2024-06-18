Unity Environmental University Announces Employee Minimum Wage Pay Increase

Minimum Fulltime Employee Salary Being Raised to $50,000 Starting in July

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Unity Environmental University, a leader in environmental-based education, announced an increase in employee compensation, effective July 1, 2024. This initiative reflects the university's unwavering commitment to its employees, ensuring they can afford a comfortable standard of living in Maine.



The image shows the Unity Environmental University campus at Pineland Farms

Maine Living Wage Commitment

Salaried Employee Minimum Increase: The minimum annual salary for full-time, benefit-eligible Maine-based employees will become $50,000.

Across-the-Board Increase: All employees will see an average raise of 7%. Maine-based hourly employees will benefit from a minimum wage increase to $23 per hour.

"Our employees' dedication and hard work have fueled our exceptional growth to over 7,500 students enrolled from across all 50 states and U.S. territories, making us one of the nation's fastest-growing universities," said President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury. "We are deeply committed to the state of Maine and aspire to be a significant economic driver for the region. This bold initiative will not only improve the livelihoods of our current Maine-based staff, we believe it will also attract top-tier talent from across the nation, enhancing our communities and fortifying our mission."

To support our current and future learners, Unity has also doubled down on student success efforts. This includes a promise to keep tuition flat for the next six years through 2030, and adding additional learning support. You can read more about those efforts by clicking this link.

As Unity continues to grow and scale up our operations, we are now looking to add dozens more people to our team. From data entry specialists to office managers and academic support staff, we are hiring! For more information on a career at Unity Environmental University visit https://unity.edu/about/work-at-unity-environmental-university/.

Contact Information:

Joseph Hegarty

Executive Director of Strategic Media & Public Affairs

jhegarty@unity.edu

207-509-7292

SOURCE: Unity Environmental University

