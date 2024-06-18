JM Capital II Corp.: JM Capital II Announces Termination Of LOI

JM Capital II Corp. (TSX VENTURE:JCI.H) ("JM Capital" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces that the previously announced letter of intent between the Company and Wheeler Resources Inc. (the "LOI") has been terminated in accordance with the terms of the LOI and the proposed qualifying transaction will not proceed (see the Company's press release of January 30, 2024).

JM Capital will continue to advance other acquisition opportunities with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Trading of the JM Capital's common shares was initially halted on January 30, 2024, pending the announcement of the LOI. The common shares will resume trading once the TSXV has completed its resumption review.

For further information, contact:

JM Capital II Corp. Jay Freeman, President

Mobile: 416.457.1611

Email: jay@jjrcapital.com

