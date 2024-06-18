Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2024 18:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JM Capital II Corp.: JM Capital II Announces Termination Of LOI

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / JM Capital II Corp. (TSX VENTURE:JCI.H) ("JM Capital" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces that the previously announced letter of intent between the Company and Wheeler Resources Inc. (the "LOI") has been terminated in accordance with the terms of the LOI and the proposed qualifying transaction will not proceed (see the Company's press release of January 30, 2024).

JM Capital will continue to advance other acquisition opportunities with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Trading of the JM Capital's common shares was initially halted on January 30, 2024, pending the announcement of the LOI. The common shares will resume trading once the TSXV has completed its resumption review.

For further information, contact:

JM Capital II Corp.

Jay Freeman, President
Mobile: 416.457.1611
Email: jay@jjrcapital.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE)
ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: JM Capital II Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.