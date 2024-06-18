Portuguese and Italian researchers have shown that the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) is lower onshore and that PV-wind configurations reduce the LCOH up to 70%, while Lhyfe says it has started collaborating on a hydrogen storage project. Portuguese and Italian researchers said the LCOH is lower onshore than offshore due to the cost structure and capacity factor. "The averages for Italy and Portugal are respectively €7. 25 ($7. 78)/kg and €6. 85/kg (onshore), €15. 81/kg and €10. 48/kg (offshore)," said researchers from Portugal and Italy. They added that single configurations obtained LCOH ...

