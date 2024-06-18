Technology Holdings (TH), a global investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific, with a track record of closing transactions in 24 countries globally, proudly announces the launch of 'TH Buy and Build', its specialized Buy Side investment banking division. 'TH Buy and Build' serves Strategic Buyers and Private Equity Funds seeking expert guidance and support to navigate the complexities of the acquisition and investment target landscape globally and to close transactions rapidly and efficiently.

"We're excited to unveil 'TH Buy and Build', serviced by our dedicated team of buy side investment bankers globally in 11 countries across 4 continents. This launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional value to strategic buyers through programmatic M&A and to support private equity funds with making investments and executing 'Buy and Build' strategies for their portfolio companies," said Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings.

This strategic move further solidifies Technology Holdings' position as a leading global investment bank, offering Sell Side M&A and Buy Side M&A, Growth Equity, Private Equity advisory and Growth Consulting services exclusively to technology services, business process management, consulting, technology and healthcare companies globally.

'TH Buy and Build' offerings:

Programmatic M&A: Dedicated support to close multiple acquisitions to rapidly enhance capabilities and reach globally.

Private Equity 'Buy Build': Support Private Equity Funds in a dedicated manner to make investments and scale portfolio companies through acquisitions globally.

Bolt-ons Tuck-ins: Specific acquisition searches to enhance capabilities, market presence, delivery footprint, technology etc.

3 Step Buy Side M&A Process:

Technology Holdings' 3 step buy side M&A process, defined below, is driven by their sector expertise, global presence, and an in-depth understanding of the acquisition target landscape.

Create an actionable M&A plan to achieve strategic objectives: Technology Holdings' team will work closely to develop an enhanced investment thesis and an actionable M&A or investment plan. Comprehensive Deal Origination: Comprehensive and iterative target identification and filtering process, leveraging Technology Holdings' sector insights and market intelligence, to bring a qualified shortlist of targets that meet acquisition objectives. Meticulous Deal Execution: Robust transaction execution, leveraging Technology Holdings' deal execution expertise and process rigor to enhance equity value.

For more information click here or contact the team at THBuyandBuild@technologyholdings.com

