LAS VEGAS & RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars,") today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of the operations of WynnBET's Michigan iGaming business and long-term extension of iGaming market access rights with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Caesars will assume operations on the existing platform under the WynnBET brand with no anticipated interruption to the customer experience. This transaction further enhances our iCasino Net Revenue growth in an EBITDA accretive manner.

Caesars Entertainment will announce a new online casino brand and the transition of the WynnBET iCasino operations to Caesars' Michigan iGaming Platform in the second half of 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

"Caesars Entertainment would like to thank the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and the Michigan Gaming Control Board for their collaboration through this process," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding market performance and expected timing of consummation of operations. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Caesars' control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Although Caesars believes that in making such forward-looking statements its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Caesars cannot assure you that the assumptions upon which these statements are based will prove to have been correct. Caesars does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Brian Agnew, bagnew@caesars.com

Charise Crumbley, ccrumbley@caesars.com

800-318-0047

Media Relations:

Kate Whiteley, kwhiteley@caesars.com

Brad Harwood, bharwood@caesars.com