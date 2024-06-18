Warner Bros. Discovery Names Robert Gibbs Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that Robert Gibbs has been appointed Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer. In this newly created role, he will oversee WBD's corporate and business communications as well as public affairs. An experienced and proven communications and public policy leader, Gibbs will officially assume the role on August 5 and report to David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer.

"At this transformative time in our industry, Robert is the right leader to assume this new, critical global role, as we continue to grow the Warner Bros. Discovery brand and presence around the world," said Zaslav. "Robert is an insightful and respected leader with experience spanning Fortune 500 companies, the White House, and winning political campaigns. He will be an invaluable part of the team as we create the most captivating stories and content for consumers around the world. I am thrilled to welcome him to WBD."

"I couldn't be happier to join Warner Bros. Discovery and to help tell the incredible stories of so many iconic brands across entertainment, news and sports," said Gibbs. "I'm particularly excited to work with the global team to fully and clearly capture WBD's vision and communicate the meaningful growth potential in front of us. I am looking forward to getting started and being a part of this world-class organization."

Gibbs most recently served as a Partner at Bully Pulpit International, a strategic communications, public affairs, and corporate reputation advisory firm. From 2015 to 2019, Gibbs served as the Executive Vice President for Corporate Relations and Global Chief Communications Officer for McDonald's, where he oversaw the company's global corporate communications, internal and executive communications, government relations and public affairs work. At McDonald's, Gibbs globalized the communications function, led communications strategy for the company's successful launch of delivery service, and drove significant awareness of key strategic initiatives including improved food quality and the "America's Best First Job" campaign.

Prior to McDonald's, Gibbs held several senior communications and advisory roles in the Obama White House and his presidential campaigns. He was the Obama Administration's first White House Press Secretary and an Assistant to the President from January 2009 to February 2011. Gibbs began working for Obama in 2004 as Communications Director for his U.S. Senate campaign. He held the same job in Obama's U.S. Senate office and during his 2008 presidential campaign. After leaving the White House, Gibbs served as a Senior Advisor to President Obama's 2012 re-election campaign.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com .

