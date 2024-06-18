Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.06.2024
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
18.06.24
15:29 Uhr
1,505 Euro
+0,005
+0,33 %
18.06.2024 18:16 Uhr
Affluent Medical achieves the clinical objective of the Dry pilot study in the first two patients with the Artus artificial urinary sphincter.

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical achieves the clinical objective of the Dry pilot study in the first two patients with the Artus 
artificial urinary sphincter. 
18-Jun-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical achieves the clinical objective of the Dry pilot study in the first two patients with the Artus 
artificial urinary sphincter 
 
   -- Second successful implantation of the innovative Artus medical device in Krakow, Poland 
   -- Successful activation of the Artus device in the first two patients six weeks after surgery 
   -- Artus, an artificial sphincter adapted to the treatment of incontinence in both men and women, addresses 
  a substantial medical need with 400 million patients affected worldwide 
 
Aix-en-Provence, June 18, 2024 - 5:45 PM CEST - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French 
clinical-phase MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative 
medical prostheses, is announcing the successful activation of its Artus medical device for the treatment of urinary 
incontinence in the first two patients as part of the European pilot study, "Dry". 
After the successful implantation of the Artus device in an initial patient in the Czech Republic, as reported last 
March, the device has been successfully implanted in a 70-year-old man suffering from urinary incontinence in Poland by 
the urologist Professor Piotr Chlosta, President of the Department of Urology of the Faculty of Medicine of 
Jagiellonian University in Krakow and Head of the Clinical Department of Urology and Oncology at the University 
Hospital of Krakow. 
This second minimally invasive procedure confirmed the ease with which the Artus device can be prepared and implanted, 
with a surgery time of 45 minutes. 
The two Artus devices were successfully activated six weeks after each surgery. The safety criteria were met and both 
patients expressed no discomfort using the device. A performance assessment will be carried out in the pivotal phase, 
the aim being to reduce urinary leakage three months after the activation of the device. 
Sébastien Ladet, Affluent Medical CEO declares: "Achieving the objectives of the pilot study on these first two 
patients is a very encouraging result. It enables us to make further progress in demonstrating the safety of the 
device, and to gather the first patient feedback. This step enables us to move towards our goal of ten patients in the 
Dry pilot study by the end of 2024". 
 
Urinary incontinence is a major public health problem worldwide. The pathology affects men and women alike at different 
stages of their lives. It is generally more prevalent among women than men, notably among younger patients (aged 25 and 
over) with disorders resulting from multiple child births or in older patients (40 and over) from prostate or bladder 
cancer treatments. Urinary incontinence has a major impact on social life and mental health. Many patients develop 
anxiety and depression disorders, as the pathology remains vastly taboo. According to Optima Insights, the global 
market for medical devices for the treatment of urinary incontinence (including slings, neurostimulators and artificial 
sphincters) is expected to reach USD4.3 billion by 2027, growing annually 11% between 2019 and 2027. 
 
 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader 
in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore 
critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently all in clinical 
studies. 
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products early 2026. 
For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI  -- ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media relations Europe 
Media relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20240618_Affluent Medical_PR_Artus_ 2nd patient Activation_VFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1927991 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1927991 18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1927991&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
