Exclusive non-clinical data have been selected for presentations at ADA on three of Adocia's innovative programs: AdoShell , aimed as a curative treatment for people with Type 1 Diabetes by delivering human islets or iPSCs 1 , is progressing towards a First-In-Human trial AdOral is an oral delivery technology, that could improve bioavailability of semaglutide over Rybelsus , and applicable to a wide range of therapeutic peptides AdoGel could ensure a sustained release of semaglutide with a once monthly injection, offering an alternative to today's once weekly injection



Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) (Paris:ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, is pleased to announce that exclusive data from three of Adocia's innovative technology platforms have been selected for poster presentations at the upcoming American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions to be held June 21-24, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

The annual meeting of the ADA is the largest worldwide scientific meeting for clinicians and researchers in diabetes, obesity and metabolic disorders.

The abstracts are published online on the journal Diabeteswebsite and the ePoster presentations will be available to conference attendees from Friday, June 21, 2024. Posters will be displayed in the Poster Hall, West A4-B2.

AdoShell, a non-fibrotic encapsulation system for human islets transplantation shows promising results for clinical application as a cure for people with Type 1 Diabetes

Xavier Gaume, Romain Besnard, Julie Brun, Nathalie Leclerc, Camille Gautier, Ouardane Jouannot, Nicolas Laurent, Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Rosy Eloy, Karim Bouzakri (CEED, Strasbourg, France), Olivier Soula

Presentation 1504-P: Saturday, June 22, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm (ET)

AdoShell is an easily implantable and fully retrievable scaffold for islet transplantation aiming to cure diabetes by cell therapy without requiring immunosuppression. It is based on a permselective hydrogel film allowing insulin diffusion while preventing immune cell invasion. Allogenic transplant of rat islets in immunocompetent diabetic rats has already demonstrated encapsulated islets survival, insulin secretion, and glycemic regulation.

Compatibility with human islets, local tolerance, and scalability to deliver a therapeutic dose were studied to meet requirements for a first in human. Findings of these studies demonstrate that AdoShell Islets is suitable for clinical evaluation.

AdOral, a versatile platform for improved oral peptide absorption

Gregory Blache, Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Martin Gaudier, Sana Hakim, Audrey Maréchal, Ulysse Naessens, Romain Noël, Olivier Soula

Presentation 1677-P: Monday, June 24, 12:30 pm 01:30 pm (ET)

AdOral is an oral delivery platform based on non-specific Mechanism of Action (MoA) via intestine paracellular passage leading to improved absorption. AdOral's MoA and its permeation effect were evaluated in vitro and in vivo on several peptides, including semaglutide, and compared to SNAC (the technology used in Rybelsus). AdOral is a versatile and performant platform that could lead to oral formulations for a wide range of therapeutic peptides.

Development of a once-a-month formulation of Semaglutide from an innovative injectable and biodegradable hydrogel

Olivier Soula, Claire Mégret, Romain Besnard, Audrey Marechal, Sana Hakim, Jenny Erales, Ulysse Naessens, Maud Fumex, Martin Gaudier, Emmanuel Dauty

Presentation 1674-P: Monday, June 24, 12:30 pm 1:30 pm (ET)

AdoGel is an injectable hydrogel technology consisting of cross-linked degradable polymers that allows sustained release of soluble peptides over 1 to 3 months duration. An AdoGel formulation of semaglutide was tested in rats. Results showed that a sustained release of semaglutide over one month is achievable and could be a real benefit for patient compliance by limiting the injection frequencies, reducing side effects and improving efficacy.

Note: all information contained in the submitted abstract should be considered preliminary and subject to change until the study data and observations are fully presented at the ADA 84th Scientific Sessions and is subject to embargo until June 21, 2024, at 6:30 am ET.

About the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

The American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions is the world's largest diabetes meeting, convening more than 11,000 leading physicians, scientists, researchers and health care professionals from around the globe. The meeting features the latest scientific findings in diabetes, including more than 200 sessions and 2,000 original research presentations.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

1 iPSCs: induced pluripotent stem cells

