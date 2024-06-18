BNK Invest, Inc.: IncomeCalendar.com Enhances Brokerage Link Options

Today, the service has announced that an expanded list of brokerages is now available for linking.

It has been about one year since Contrarian Outlook announced the public launch of Income Calendar, a dividend tracking and projection service, at an introductory rate of $79 for the first year. Since then, a number of improvements have been added, including the ability to link brokerage accounts from select brokerages. Today, the service has announced that an expanded list of brokerages is now available for linking. This allows Income Calendar users to safely and easily import their ticker symbols directly from an expanded list of compatible brokerage accounts.

To participate in this Income Calendar feature, a subscriber selects the option to link their brokerage account from any number of participating financial institutions, through two different available linking services. (And of course anyone not wishing to link an account still has the ability to input stocks manually with an easy-to-use portfolio system). The DRIP (Dividend Re-Investment Program) projection capability remains a feature, via a new integration paired with the automatic-import functionality, whereby users can mark any position to be treated with DRIP by Income Calendar.

Once a portfolio has been entered manually or imported from a brokerage, the Income Calendar dashboard then shows projections for the next twelve months with charts and tables, detailing expected income by month and also by stock. These dividend events are also presented in the form of a traditional calendar, where users can peruse each month, week, and day, as well as add custom income events (e.g. social security income). Upcoming earnings reports are also noted automatically on the calendar, for any stock covered by NextEarningsDate.com.

Income Calendar users can elect to receive real-time email alerts when new dividend declarations are announced for their portfolio holdings, and receive "week ahead" summaries to see how much they are getting paid, and when, for the upcoming week.

Learn more at www.incomecalendar.com.

