Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Jun-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 June 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 18 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 85.00p Lowest price paid per share: 83.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 84.8734p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,283,796 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,283,796) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 84.8734p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 7117 85.00 08:24:52 00070321807TRLO0 XLON 6763 85.00 08:43:52 00070322050TRLO0 XLON 100000 85.00 08:46:14 00070322084TRLO0 XLON 1489 85.00 08:48:54 00070322113TRLO0 XLON 7354 84.20 09:29:33 00070322973TRLO0 XLON 3380 84.20 10:26:04 00070324098TRLO0 XLON 7727 84.20 10:26:04 00070324099TRLO0 XLON 2950 84.20 10:26:04 00070324100TRLO0 XLON 238 83.40 12:59:57 00070326727TRLO0 XLON 1580 84.20 14:14:14 00070329798TRLO0 XLON 7169 84.60 14:27:10 00070330535TRLO0 XLON 7158 84.60 14:27:10 00070330536TRLO0 XLON 228 84.40 14:27:15 00070330537TRLO0 XLON 360 84.40 14:27:18 00070330538TRLO0 XLON 8 84.40 14:46:24 00070331688TRLO0 XLON 13952 85.00 15:54:06 00070334632TRLO0 XLON 6347 85.00 15:54:06 00070334633TRLO0 XLON 6031 85.00 15:54:06 00070334634TRLO0 XLON 6743 85.00 15:54:06 00070334635TRLO0 XLON 1170 84.60 16:16:28 00070336171TRLO0 XLON 780 85.00 16:17:33 00070336219TRLO0 XLON 470 85.00 16:17:33 00070336220TRLO0 XLON 2601 85.00 16:17:33 00070336221TRLO0 XLON 615 85.00 16:17:33 00070336222TRLO0 XLON 4365 85.00 16:17:39 00070336226TRLO0 XLON 3191 85.00 16:18:39 00070336276TRLO0 XLON 31 85.00 16:18:39 00070336278TRLO0 XLON 183 85.00 16:18:39 00070336279TRLO0 XLON

Funding Circle:

Tony Nicol

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

