Dienstag, 18.06.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.06.24
15:29 Uhr
0,975 Euro
-0,005
-0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
18.06.2024 18:34 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Jun-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
18 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               18 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         85.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          83.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 84.8734p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,283,796 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,283,796) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      84.8734p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7117               85.00       08:24:52          00070321807TRLO0      XLON 
6763               85.00       08:43:52          00070322050TRLO0      XLON 
100000              85.00       08:46:14          00070322084TRLO0      XLON 
1489               85.00       08:48:54          00070322113TRLO0      XLON 
7354               84.20       09:29:33          00070322973TRLO0      XLON 
3380               84.20       10:26:04          00070324098TRLO0      XLON 
7727               84.20       10:26:04          00070324099TRLO0      XLON 
2950               84.20       10:26:04          00070324100TRLO0      XLON 
238                83.40       12:59:57          00070326727TRLO0      XLON 
1580               84.20       14:14:14          00070329798TRLO0      XLON 
7169               84.60       14:27:10          00070330535TRLO0      XLON 
7158               84.60       14:27:10          00070330536TRLO0      XLON 
228                84.40       14:27:15          00070330537TRLO0      XLON 
360                84.40       14:27:18          00070330538TRLO0      XLON 
8                 84.40       14:46:24          00070331688TRLO0      XLON 
13952               85.00       15:54:06          00070334632TRLO0      XLON 
6347               85.00       15:54:06          00070334633TRLO0      XLON 
6031               85.00       15:54:06          00070334634TRLO0      XLON 
6743               85.00       15:54:06          00070334635TRLO0      XLON 
1170               84.60       16:16:28          00070336171TRLO0      XLON 
780                85.00       16:17:33          00070336219TRLO0      XLON 
470                85.00       16:17:33          00070336220TRLO0      XLON 
2601               85.00       16:17:33          00070336221TRLO0      XLON 
615                85.00       16:17:33          00070336222TRLO0      XLON 
4365               85.00       16:17:39          00070336226TRLO0      XLON 
3191               85.00       16:18:39          00070336276TRLO0      XLON 
31                85.00       16:18:39          00070336278TRLO0      XLON 
183                85.00       16:18:39          00070336279TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  328757 
EQS News ID:  1928053 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1928053&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2024 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
