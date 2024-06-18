ZetrOZ Systems Marks Mid-Year with Presentations at Major Athletic and Military Medicine Conferences

Makers of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit present new research on the effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine to NBA and collegiate sport healthcare providers and Special Operations physicians.

In May, ZetrOZ Systems attended the annual meetings of the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA), the College Athletics Trainers Association (CATS), and the National Basketball Association Trainers Association (NBATA), which awarded ZetrOZ Systems a Silver Partnership award.

All three groups are significant audiences for ZetrOZ Systems. The sam® line of devices is widely used in recreational, college and professional sports to help injured athletes return to practices and play more quickly and is covered by most college and private insurance plans.

The sam® device family is also covered under federal contract for many U.S. military and veteran patients, making it a viable and affordable option for government personnel who suffer injuries in the line of duty.

"As we reach the midpoint of the year, I'm extremely pleased that we have been able to meet with so many physicians and medical professionals and bring them the evidence that sam® truly speeds injury healing and can help people get back quickly to doing the things that matter to them," said George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "This recent soft tissue healing study demonstrates that sustained acoustic medicine can effectively treat soft tissue injury without the need for invasive procedures."

At the conferences, ZetrOZ Systems presented research published in the journal Orthopedic & Muscular System: Current Research, August 2023. Researchers examined the recovery of 35 elite college athletes, predominantly football players, who had suffered injuries to the tendons of the leg, knee or wrist during the 2022-2023 season.

Half of the group was treated with injections of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) while the other half received both PRP and long-duration ultrasound (LDU) treatment with ZetrOZ Systems' sam® 2.0 device for four hours a day for 14 days.

They found that the combined PRP and LDU treatment returned athletes to play 21.33 days more quickly than the PRP treatment alone. Athletes receiving both treatments also reported experiencing less pain and better overall health, and examinations six months later found that the treatment had no adverse effects on healing.

"The combination of PRP + LDU therapy provides a significant reduction in time to return to sport without impacting the long-term durability of the soft tissue. It increases pain reduction and overall health improvement for patients recovering from a sport-related injury," the study's authors concluded. "Non-invasive LDU therapy provides a valuable tool to expedite tissue regeneration and should be considered by practitioners to augment regenerative medicine approaches such as PRP."

The August 2023 study is among the more than 40 peer-reviewed publications, including 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies, that have found sustained acoustic medicine to be effective in treating knee osteoarthritis and a range of soft tissue injuries.

ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine mechanobiological technology works by increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, increasing oxygenated hemoglobin at the site, and removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste for rapid healing and reduced pain.

The sam® devices are the only FDA-cleared, long-duration ultrasound devices for prescription home use and have successfully treated hundreds of thousands of patients.

For more information on ZetrOZ Systems, please visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

