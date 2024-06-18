Enfuse Group hires data leader Phil Husbands

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil Husbands has joined fast-growing UK headquartered digital transformation consultancy Enfuse Group. He joins the firm as a principal consultant.

On his appointment, Husbands commented, "Joining the talented team at Enfuse Group is a tremendous opportunity. Their commitment to maximising client value through a seamless integration of people, process, data, and technology is profoundly motivating. I'm excited to work with the team on helping our clients to become more data-driven and less data-busy, by reducing the complexity of their data management."

Husbands brings over 20 years of experience in building successful data capabilities, having held data leadership roles in numerous large public and private sector organisations globally. His expertise lies in enterprise data strategy, data governance, analytics, and data-driven organisational change. Husbands has a proven track record of developing solutions that simplify and accelerate data value, enabling organisations to work more effectively with data, make better decisions, and achieve their goals.

Enfuse Group CEO Graeme Curwen added, "We are very excited to welcome Phil to our team. His extensive experience and deep expertise in data strategy and analytics will be invaluable as we continue to invest in our data capabilities in response to client demand. Phil's ability to reduce data management complexity and focus on delivering accelerated data value will greatly enhance our service offerings and benefit our clients immensely."

Formed in 2015, Enfuse Group is an award-winning digital transformation consultancy that works as the trusted partner for digital ambitious organisations. Working across the transformation lifecycle, Enfuse Group provides clients a range of services from strategy and operating models to delivery and change management. Enfuse Group has been recognised both as a leading UK consultancy and as a leading employer in the sector.

The appointment of Husbands adds further expertise to Enfuse Group's well-established digital transformation capabilities. Recent examples come from projects in the higher education, retail, and hospitality sectors - where Enfuse Group has enabled organisations to generate more value from data by developing data strategy, cataloguing data flows, implementing data governance and developing data operating models.

Enfuse Group was named by the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) as the Best New Consultancy in 2023 and is also listed among the UK's Top Consulting Firms 2024 by Consultancy.UK in a number of categories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441980/Enfuse_Group_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enfuse-group-hires-data-leader-phil-husbands-302175847.html