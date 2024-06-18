LogoTags is Headline Sponsor of Pelham Civic Association 2024 Charity Golf Outing

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division Designed and Donated Custom Poker Chips for Event

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) custom promotional products division, LogoTags, proudly extended its support to the 2024 Charity Golf Outing organized by the Pelham Civic Association. Held at Pelham Country Club on Monday, June 10th, proceeds from the event will support vital initiatives within the local community. Profits from the once-a-year event will be channeled directly to funding the Civic's mission of supporting neighbors.





LogoTags Platinum Sponsor

Platinum Sponsor for the 2024 Pelham Civic Association Golf Outing





Ball Chain is proud to continue its support of the local community through the Pelham Civic Association. Founded in 1939, the Pelham Civic Association stands as a beacon of compassion and support, operating as a registered 501(c)(3) volunteer organization dedicated to assisting Pelham's seniors, youth, students, disabled, and disadvantaged members. Through their unwavering commitment, the association tirelessly strives to uplift and empower their neighbors in need. LogoTags President Bill Taubner noted, "I grew up in Pelham and support the Civic Association because of the organization's tireless dedication to our residents in need."

As a longstanding partner and dedicated sponsor of the Pelham Civic Association, LogoTags also crafted a custom poker chip for all golf outing participants. Beyond philanthropic endeavors, LogoTags is renowned for delivering premium-quality products at competitive prices, coupled with unparalleled customer service. Logotags is a leader in military challenge coins and custom challenge coins. The family-owned business has been making custom challenge coins for decades and has supplied them to all branches of the U.S. military and public servants around the world. Their comprehensive range of custom promotional items also includes custom dog tags, challenge coins, golf products, poker chips, race medals, jewelry, commemorative pins, patches and more. We also offer custom t-shirts, all screen printed and embroidered at our Mount Vernon, NY, factory.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, patches, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner

President

bill@logotags.com

914-664-7500

Justin Martorano

Director of Marketing

justin@ballchain.com

914-664-7500

SOURCE: LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.