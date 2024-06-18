CRISIL Limited: CRISIL wins Model Validation Tools and Accelerators category award, other recognitions from Chartis

Recognized among top 50 financial services firms for analytics and risk tech

MUMBAI, India, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISIL, a global provider of advanced analytics and risk management solutions, has won the Solution Category award for Model Validation Tools and Accelerators as part of the latest Chartis STORM 2024 report.

Published by Chartis Research, the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology, STORM 2024 is an annual report on quantitative technologies and the computational infrastructure supporting it.

Following an extensive evaluation process, which included a risk technology survey, product demo, customer reference checks, and third-party sources of information, CRISIL won the following recognitions:

Solution category award for Model Validation Tools and Accelerators

Ranked Top 25 (#24) in QuantTech50 2024 rankings

Ranked Top 25 (#24) in BuySideRisk50 2024 rankings

Ranked Top 50 (#38) in RetailFinanceAnalytics50 2024 rankings

The recognitions reflect the unparalleled value CRISIL brings to its clients through deep domain expertise, specialized analytical and technical knowledge and our global perspective.

Says Jan Larsen, President and Head, CRISIL Global Research & Risk Solutions, "CRISIL is honored by the recognition across multiple STORM50 award categories this year, including being named first place for Model Validation Tools and Accelerators. This is a great testament to the contributions of our team in giving clients and their regulators confidence in the models they use for making critical decisions."

The core tenets of CRISIL's value proposition include expertise across asset classes and risk stripes, analytical excellence and regulatory experience, tailored solutions focused on client delight, continuous improvement and technological innovation.

Says Ashish Vora, President, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, "This prestigious recognition underscores the global acceptance of our risk management solutions and highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence in the risk technology space. Our Credit+ technology solutions have been instrumental in offering AI-enabled advanced analytics and driving efficiency, and we are particularly proud of the exceptional client feedback we have received for these solutions. We are constantly exploring new ways to enhance customer value and are investing in cutting-edge technology and domain expertise to maintain our position at the forefront of the industry."

Notable examples of CRISIL's platforms that help demonstrate this value proposition include:

Model Infinity: A leading platform for model inventory management and model risk management. This innovative platform empowers our client to centralize all model activities, eliminates manual processes and operational risk, and provides a full audit trail of approvals for modeling assumptions and updates.

A leading platform for model inventory management and model risk management. This innovative platform empowers our client to centralize all model activities, eliminates manual processes and operational risk, and provides a full audit trail of approvals for modeling assumptions and updates. Scenario Expansion Manager (SEM): A platform for clients to expand, analyze and track all regulatory and internal scenarios used for stress testing. As a centralized repository of scenarios, SEM allows institutions to eliminate redundant internal work and even provide clients the ability to share internal scenarios with one another.

A platform for clients to expand, analyze and track all regulatory and internal scenarios used for stress testing. As a centralized repository of scenarios, SEM allows institutions to eliminate redundant internal work and even provide clients the ability to share internal scenarios with one another. Credit+ ICON: The platform enables credit decision-making through its extensive financial spreading and front-end based credit risk scorecard hosting capabilities. Powered by deep domain expertise, AI-driven analytics and extensive configurability, it serves 40+ global clients across 15 countries.

The platform enables credit decision-making through its extensive financial spreading and front-end based credit risk scorecard hosting capabilities. Powered by deep domain expertise, AI-driven analytics and extensive configurability, it serves 40+ global clients across 15 countries. Credit+ Early Warning Signals: The AI-powered solution provides banks with actionable insights to monitor their credit quality, lower loan-loss contingencies and track corrective action plan.

About CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics

About Global Research & Risk Solutions

About CRISIL Limited

Connect with us: LINKEDIN | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | FACEBOOK

CRISIL PRIVACY

Disclaimer

This press release is transmitted to you for the sole purpose of dissemination through your newspaper/ magazine/ agency. The press release may be used by you in full or in part without changing the meaning or context thereof but with due credit to CRISIL. However, CRISIL alone has the sole right of distribution of its press releases for consideration or otherwise through any media including websites, portals, etc.

CRISIL has taken due care and caution in preparing this press release. Information has been obtained by CRISIL from sources which it considers reliable. However, CRISIL does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of information on which this press release is based and is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of this press release. CRISIL, especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever to the subscribers/ users/ transmitters/ distributors of this press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211784/4276223/CRISIL_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crisil-wins-model-validation-tools-and-accelerators-category-award-other-recognitions-from-chartis-302175882.html