Dejavoo Systems, LLC: Dejavoo Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of Israeli Fintech, Z-Credit

SAN JUAN, PR and MINEOLA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Dejavoo, a global leader in innovative payment technology, today announced its acquisition of Z-Credit and Z2C, providers of payment gateway software and hardware development and distribution for the Israeli market. The acquisition reflects Dejavoo's continued commitment to growth, expansion, and the delivery of innovative payment solutions to its clients.

"The synergy of our two companies has already taken a significant market share in Israel's hospitality space," said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo and partner in Z2C. "The acquisition of Z-Credit, a known and respected gateway brand in the Israeli e-commerce and POS market, will further enhance our ability to provide resellers and merchants with the highest level of new payment devices, transaction processing, service, and support, solidifying our position in the market."

Dejavoo has been at the forefront of the US payments industry for nearly eighteen years, providing cutting-edge products and services designed to empower small to medium-sized businesses. The company's commitment to innovation has enabled its clients and their merchants to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Dejavoo and Z-Credit share a similar mission and philosophy: to innovate, customize, and deliver industry-leading Android-based POS hardware and cutting-edge payment transaction switching and value-added software solutions.

"We are very excited to announce that Z-Credit has been acquired by Dejavoo," stated Moran Rozenberg, Co-Founder of Z-Credit. After a long and successful collaboration, we are thrilled to join forces with Dejavoo, a leader in global payment solutions. We also appreciate Dejavoo's high vote of confidence, especially at this time. We look forward to working together to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our clients."

"Together, we will become a major player in the Israeli market," said Kobi Pinto, Co-Founder of Z-Credit. "This acquisition will allow us to leverage Dejavoo's advanced technology, and extensive experience, enabling us to deliver even more innovative and efficient payment solutions to our clients. The synergy between our companies has already enabled unmatched service offerings, such as our Tap to Pay technology now adopted by major integrators in our market.

About Dejavoo

Dejavoo Management has been a leading provider of comprehensive and innovative payment solutions for three decades. Our all-in-one ecosystem seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art terminal products, robust payment gateway services, scalable cloud-based applications, lightning-fast and secure integrations, and tailor-made payment software. With a global presence, Dejavoo serves a wide range of industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and more.

This powerful combination enables our Partners -- ISOs, ISVs, Sales Reps, and Resellers -- to provide unparalleled service and support to the small and medium-sized businesses they serve. With Dejavoo, payment processing is more than a transaction; it's a fundamental building block of your success.

For more information, visit dejavoo.io or contact our sales team.

Media Contact:

Amit Iris Zenou

VP Marketing, Dejavoo

amitz@dejavoo.io

About Z-Credit

Z-Credit, based in Israel, is a leading fintech company specializing in credit card gateway technology, tap-on phone solutions, and cutting-edge Android POS systems. The company offers a wide variety of products characterized by ease of use and emphasis on work efficiency for the client.

For more information, visit https://www.z-credit.com

Media Contact:

Moran Rozenberg

Co-Founder of Z-Credit

rnd@z-credit.com

SOURCE: Dejavoo Systems, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com