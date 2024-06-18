Christina Liu and Ali Harmer join Sigma to guide the organization's financial and legal teams through Sigma's continued high-velocity business growth

Sigma, the first and only data analytics solution built natively for cloud scale, announced the addition of two new executives: Christina Liu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Ali Harmer as General Counsel. These new executive hires bring high-impact expertise to measurably grow Sigma and develop the company's business strategy in collaboration with other key leaders in the organization.

Christina Liu, Chief Financial Officer and Ali Harmer, General Counsel, Sigma Computing (Photo: Business Wire)

"Christina and Ali are highly qualified leaders with impressive track records in their respective fields," said Mike Palmer, Sigma's CEO. "They each bring meaningful experience in enabling growth from their previous positions and will each play a crucial role in the long-term advancement of Sigma as the most forward-thinking data analytics solution provider in our industry."

With 25 years of finance leadership expertise in building and scaling high-growth companies, Liu will oversee Sigma's next phase of growth, leveraging her deep background in building strong, efficient teams. Prior to joining Sigma, Liu served as the Chief Accounting Officer at Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), where she supported the company's IPO and significant growth as a category-defining company to enable data streaming. She also held the position of Chief Accounting Officer at Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), where she built and scaled the accounting and finance operations function to support 10x growth from pre-IPO to over $1B in revenue.

Liu began her career in public accounting at KPMG LLP and holds a Master's degree in accounting from Washington State University. Beyond her professional achievements, Liu is deeply committed to promoting diversity and inclusion and has long served as a mentor in the Asian American community.

"I have been thoroughly impressed by what the Sigma team has built and the strength of this industry-defining technology combined with strong product market fit made this an opportunity I could not pass up," said Liu. "I'm excited to be part of this next phase of growth and I look forward to playing a part in Sigma's continued success."

Harmer joins Sigma after serving as a partner and associate at Coda Law Group, LLP where she practiced in the area of technology transactions with an emphasis on sales transactions, strategic business development, and channel partner programs. With more than a decade of relevant experience, Harmer will serve as a legal advisor to the company and its executives, leading the company's office of general counsel, and setting the company's legal strategy. Harmer will also serve as a strategic voice involved in the discussion of business strategy and in advising the board.

Joining the team during a period of increased customer demand, emerging technologies in the business intelligence space and recent international expansion, Harmer will act as an ambassador for Sigma, proactively creating legal frameworks for Sigma's highly-disruptive business model.

Earlier in her career, Harmer was an associate at Ascenda Law Group, PC, where she assisted clients with their trademark prosecution needs and drafted and negotiated a variety of commercial transactions and IP-related agreements. Harmer is a member of the Association of Corporate Counsel and bar associations in San Francisco and the state of California. Along with her J.D., she holds a B.A. in Political Science from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

"As enterprises continue to navigate increasing complexity around vast amounts of data, the adoption of forward-thinking tools like Sigma will help define data-driven business practices. I'm thrilled to join Sigma during a time of especially strong momentum," said Harmer.

