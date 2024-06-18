Leidos: Hawaii Energy Earns ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

By Meaghan Murphy

Each year, the ENERGY STAR® program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. For 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized the Hawaii Energy program with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Energy Efficiency Program Delivery.

Administered by Leidos, Hawaii Energy is a statewide efficiency program that encourages businesses and families to reduce energy use in pursuit of a 100 percent clean energy future by 2045. The Hawaii Energy program helps make energy efficiency more accessible and affordable to Hawaii's families and businesses.

Hawaii Energy was recognized for the following programs that were designed to adopt ENERGY STAR products and best practices:

Promoting benchmarking using ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® and assisting customers in meeting the city of Honolulu's benchmarking requirements. Key strategies included incorporating Portfolio Manager tutorials and listing trade allies that provide benchmarking services on their website, engaging a total of 253 buildings.

Encouraging customers to "trade up" to ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators and freezers through enhanced incentives and recycling of older units, resulting in rebates for more than 4,700 certified models - a significant increase compared with 2022.

Increasing the sale of ENERGY STAR certified heat pump water heaters to more than 1,000 units sold through a strategic marketing campaign promoting their benefits.

Partnering with a local start-up to provide grid-interactive heat pump water heaters to lower income residents in rural communities, gaining valuable insight into the challenges they face when replacing water heaters.

For more than 30 years, Leidos has been providing utilities across the country with high-quality program implementation support and expert energy engineering services. We design innovative programs and initiatives that engage customers and drive interest and action in energy efficiency.

