WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
18.06.24
21:24 Uhr
416,85 Euro
-0,70
-0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
416,90417,3021:41
416,80417,4021:41
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2024 20:50 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Join Mastercard at London Climate Action Week

Mastercard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Join Mastercard at London Climate Action Week on Tuesday, June 25th, as leading organizations come together to share how to close the say/do gap in support of London's climate action path. Hear from organizations including ReLondon, IKEA, UEFA, Pledgeball, Tern Eco, The Earthshot Prize finalist Sea Forest, and more.

In a series of flash-panel events, discover how companies can inspire, inform, and enable more sustainable choices and act as a conduit to tangible climate action.

Find out more and secure your place here: https://web.cvent.com/event/15013d53-ea6b-47c2-b456-3c82197cf8aa/summary

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Originally published by Mastercard

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

