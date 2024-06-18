OuterBox Announces Acquisition of TopSpot, Creating a Top Independent Marketing Agency in the US

With this acquisition, OuterBox is now one of the largest independent marketing agencies in the country.

COPLEY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / OuterBox, a leading performance marketing and web development agency, is excited to announce the acquisition of TopSpot, a prominent Houston-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid media and website design for the industrial manufacturing sector. This strategic acquisition effectively doubles the size of OuterBox, making them one of the largest independent performance marketing agencies in the U.S.





OuterBox Acquires TopSpot





With a shared commitment to delivering top-tier digital marketing solutions, OuterBox and TopSpot will combine their expertise to provide enhanced services to a broader range of clients. The merger aims to leverage the strengths of both companies, offering a comprehensive suite of services including SEO, PPC, UX/CRO, email marketing, analytics, and web development to an even larger audience.

Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome TopSpot into the OuterBox family. This merger is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to greatly extend our industry reach, particularly in the B2B sector. TopSpot's deep expertise in SEO and PPC aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver growth for every business."

Dave Underwood, President of TopSpot, also shared his excitement, saying, "Joining forces with OuterBox marks a new chapter for TopSpot. Our combined resources and shared vision will enable us to offer even more robust and comprehensive digital marketing solutions to our clients. This merger will significantly enhance our capabilities and allow us to continue delivering exceptional results across all industries we serve."

The merger is set to create a powerhouse in the digital marketing industry, with a strong focus on client success, market innovation, and industry leadership. The combined entity will continue to prioritize excellence and deliver outstanding value to clients across various sectors.

About OuterBox: OuterBox is a performance marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience and a U.S.-based team of 240. Its flagship services include paid search marketing, search engine optimization, conversion rate optimization, email marketing and eCommerce website development. OuterBox provides marketing services across multiple platforms, including WordPress, Shopify, BigCommerce and Magento. With all services under one roof, the company can provide a cohesive approach to online marketing, driving the marketing results clients deserve.

About TopSpot: TopSpot is a digital marketing agency focused on search engine optimization, paid search marketing, and website design and development, particularly for the industrial manufacturing sector. With a strong track record of delivering measurable results, TopSpot helps clients optimize their online presence and achieve their marketing objectives.

