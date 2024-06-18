Full Alliance Group, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary DynaMAXX Health, Inc. Launches PRiVIVE Topical Serum: A Revolutionary Solution for Cellular Rejuvenation and Dermal Health

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Full Alliance Group, Inc (OTC PINK:FAGI) is thrilled to announce the launch of PRiVIVE Topical Serum, a groundbreaking product designed to enhance cellular rejuvenation, collagen synthesis, dermal elasticity, and the relaxation of localized tissues. This unique and diverse formulation can be applied anywhere on the body, making it a versatile addition to anyone's skincare regimen.

Revolutionary Delivery Technology

PRiVIVE is formulated with a proprietary and clinically demonstrated self-contained delivery technology. This advanced system dramatically enhances the permeation and cellular utilization of active compounds, ensuring maximum efficacy. PRiVIVE also allows for the addition of unique additives such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Exosomes, further maximizing their transport and utilization for one-of-a-kind aesthetic and therapeutic results.

Transformative Additives for Enhanced Results

One of the standout features of PRiVIVE is its compatibility with unique additives like Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and Exosomes. PRP, derived from the patient's own blood, is rich in growth factors and has been shown to accelerate tissue repair and regeneration. When combined with PRiVIVE, the delivery technology ensures that PRP penetrates deeper into the skin, enhancing its rejuvenating effects and promoting faster healing and cellular turnover.

Similarly, Exosomes, which are extracellular vesicles known for their role in cell communication and regeneration, can be added to PRiVIVE. Exosomes are packed with proteins, lipids, and genetic material that can stimulate tissue repair and reduce inflammation. The advanced delivery system in PRiVIVE ensures these exosomes reach their target cells more effectively, leading to improved skin texture, elasticity, and overall appearance.

Key Ingredients and Their Benefits

Centella Asiatica (Gotu Kola)

Promotes fibroblast proliferation

Increases collagen synthesis

Improves tensile strength of new skin

Supports proper healing following dermal injury

PEA (Palmitoylethanolamide)

Stimulates the nuclear receptor (PPAR-a)

Regulates immune response and mast cell stability

Involved in skin homeostasis, barrier protection, hydration, and regeneration

Contributes to proper inflammatory metabolism

Oligopeptide-1 (Epidermal Growth Factor)

Stimulates cell growth, healing, and differentiation

Boosts synthesis of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid

Syn-Ake (Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate)

Synthetic tripeptide with molecular weight below 500 Da

Mimics Waglerin-1 functionality, a peptide found in the venom of the temple viper

Inhibits muscle contraction.

Reduces the appearance of deep wrinkles

Used as preventive, can delay progression of wrinkles associated with aging skin

Promotes relaxation via reduced muscle contraction, but does not affect facial expression

Potentially, local relaxation of muscles beneath the skin can improve local circulation

Exclusive Availability Through Medical Professionals

PRiVIVE Topical Serum is available exclusively through medical professionals, ensuring that customers receive the highest quality product with expert guidance on its application and benefits. While DynaMAXX Health will offer PRiVIVE to other medical professionals, it will be primarily available through MAXX Health Clinics. These clinics are renowned for their commitment to providing advanced health solutions, making them the ideal partner for the launch of PRiVIVE.

A Commitment to Excellence

By offering PRiVIVE primarily through MAXX Health Clinics, Full Alliance Group reinforces its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. Patients can trust that they are receiving a product that has been rigorously tested and supported by clinical evidence, ensuring the best possible outcomes for their skin health and overall well-being. This selective distribution approach guarantees that PRiVIVE users receive the best care and guidance from trained medical professionals.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a holding company in the health and wellness sector.

FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through growing organically by adding diversity to its in-house product lines and strategically through joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, and mergers.

FAGI's other wholly owned subsidiary DynaMAXX International Ltd. is in the health and supplement space using the direct selling channel as its sales force with its main operations in the United States and Canada. DynaMAXX was founded in 2009 and has expanded globally since that time with its line of supplements. In addition to having a world class supplement product line, in October 2023 DynaMAXX launched the first ever cash pay medical referral network through its independent reps ("Members"); allowing its members to refer friends, family, other Members and customers to doctors who participate in the DynaMAXX Health Network. Initially, DynaMAXX Health Inc. is referring patients for EBOO/EBO2, PRP, Shockwave procedures to doctors in the network. DynaMAXX has a cost-effective way for individuals to participate in the ever-growing GIG economy by offering an aggressive compensation program to those that refer customers who purchase products, refer individuals to the DynaMAXX Health Network or to other individuals who want to start their own business. The company offers training and support to their distributors and has a strong focus on helping people achieve financial freedom through their business opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings, and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to continued volatility of and sharp increase in costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions, and tax law changes.

