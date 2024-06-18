

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study revealed that Americans have started consuming a healthier diet compared to what they had two decades ago. However, researchers still rate the diet as 'a D - just up from an F.'



'There is good news. Americans are starting to hear the message about nutrition, and some companies and restaurants are making healthier products. It's a little bit of an improvement,' said senior study author and cardiologist Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University in Boston.



For the study, researchers from the university analyzed the responses of 51,700 Americans, aged 20 years and older, to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey held between 1999 and 2020.



The participants were assigned 'diet scores' based on how closely they followed the diet recommended by the American Heart Association or AHA, which includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, plant protein, fish, and a minimal level of sugar and alcohol.



Researchers found that number of people who made healthier diet choices rose by 10.5 percent, whereas those who consumed poor diet dropped from 49 percent to 37 percent between 1999 and 2020.



According to the study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, a poor diet consists of ultraprocessed foods, sugary beverages, refined grains, and low consumption of fruits and vegetables.



'Intake of fruits and vegetables didn't increase at all over this 20-year period, which is pretty striking,' Mozaffarian warned.



Researchers also noted that an intermediate diet was 40 to 79.9 percent in line with AHA's diet plan, whereas an ideal diet was at least 80 percent.



'People often ask me, 'Well, if the diet's slowly improving, why is obesity and diabetes still going up?' It's still going up because only 1.58 percent of Americans have an ideal diet. We still have a long way to go,' Mozaffarian said.



Also, the study found disparities in consumption of nutrition, with people with lower income seeing an improvement of 5 percent while those with higher income improved their nutrition by 16 percent.



'Our health care system is missing in action almost completely, we allow advertising to seduce children into junk foods and beverages that kill them prematurely, and we indirectly subsidize unhealthy foods in many ways that make healthier options relatively more expensive and less available to low-income Americans,' Mozaffarian added.



The senior study author advised people to cook food at home, and avoid ready-to-eat and processed foods. He urged them to cut sugar by avoiding energy drinks and sugary sodas, and limit their intake of refined grains such as refined rice, crackers and chips.



Study author Junxiu Liu, assistant professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, concluded, 'While some improvement, especially lower consumption of added sugar and fruit drinks, is encouraging to see, we still have a long way to go, especially for people from marginalized communities and backgrounds'.



