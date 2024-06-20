Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
WKN: A3D386 | ISIN: US6840235005
NASDAQ
18.06.24
21:46 Uhr
1,560 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Oragenics, Inc. Announces NYSE American Acceptance of Plan of Compliance

SARASOTA, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a company focused on developing unique, intranasal pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") dated June 18, 2024, notifying the Company that it has accepted the Company's plan to regain compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards.

The NYSE American has reviewed Oragenics' compliance plan and information submitted on May 17, 2024, and determined that the Company made a reasonable demonstration of its ability to make substantial progress toward regaining compliance by October 18, 2025. During this time, the Company will be subject to quarterly monitoring for compliance with the plan. If the Company does not regain compliance with NYSE American's listing standards by October 18, 2025, or if the Company does not make sufficient progress consistent with its plan, then the NYSE American may initiate delisting proceedings at that time.

About Oragenics

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with regard to the Company's ability to regain compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards by October 18, 2025. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

Oragenics, Inc.
Janet Huffman, Chief Financial Officer
813-286-7900
jhuffman@oragenics.com


