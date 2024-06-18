Blavity Inc.: The Inaugural Blavity House Party Festival Touched Down in Nashville, Bringing a Beautiful Music Experience to the Local Community

Blavity House Party: Weekend Recap

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Making its debut at Nashville Municipal Auditorium this weekend, Blavity House Party was an immersive music and culture experience. A celebration of Black joy, the kick-off event for Black Music Month balanced can't-miss onstage moments with small gestures that turned a group of strangers into a community. Hosted by Zack Fox and Bridget Kelly, the party kicked off in Nashville, bringing great performances, food, vibes, and more to Music City.

Crowd at Blavity House Party Festival

Image by Alvin Allure



The first-ever music experience presented by Blavity Media Group, this two-day, multi-stage House Party featured a cross-generational array of talented performers who have defined the sound of R&B and hip-hop for the past three decades. Monica stunned with renditions of her biggest hits like "So Gone" and "Love All Over Me' during her headlining performance, while Rick Ross brought his iconic braggadocious raps to one of Nashville's most storied venues. Baltimore's favorite R&B group, Dru Hill, played a standout performance, bringing the crowd to its feet, singing along with their hits like "Tell Me" and "These Are the Times." Lead singer Sisqó didn't leave the stage without a provocative performance of his iconic, platinum-selling hit "Thong Song."

Elsewhere throughout the weekend, Big Freedia brought the bounce from New Orleans, Blxst proved to be one of LA's finest, and GRAMMY-award-winning heartthrob Leon Thomas swooned the crowd with his hypnotic, guitar-driven hits. R&B stalwarts K. Michelle, Ryan Leslie, and Lil' Mo serenaded audiences with their pristine vocals and lush melodies. Southern hip-hop legend Lil Scrappy delivered one of the most hype moments of the weekend, as fans vigorously rapped along to his crunk hit singles like "No Problem" and "Knuck If You Buck." Rising star Reyna Roberts brought the country flair with her cherry red hair and electrifying performance of hits like "Raised Right," and performances from The Sainted Trap Choir, Domani, and DJ Sophia Rocks proved the future is bright.

Taking place just days before Juneteenth, Blavity House Party also shined a spotlight on Nashville's vibrant Black community with an assortment of over 20 Black-owned vendors, restaurants, and activities for fans to engage and enjoy. Fans were eating well with Nashville favorites like Slim & Husky's, Slutty Vegan, and Down N The Bayou and buying goods at the "Off The Shelves" marketplace, plus having a time during double dutch and line dancing sessions on the patio in their custom Tito's Vodka cowboy hats. Those who dared ride the mechanical bull, as Nash Feels, brought some of the most memorable dance party moments of the weekend.

From the cowboy chic fits and southern cuisine to the Black-owned marketplace and vast selection of house party music that touched the stage, the inaugural Blavity House Party was one for the books and celebrated the Nashville community.

