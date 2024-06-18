Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company reducing health risks, extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs and waste, is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 2,380,952 units (each, a "Unit") at a purchase price of C$1.05 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of up to C$2.5 million.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole such share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$1.75 per Warrant Share for a period of one year after the closing date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain eligible persons a 6% cash commission and 6% in Warrants. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities laws. Insiders may participate in up to 15% of the Offering. The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance of the CSE.

The securities to be issued under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food tech company in the health sector, with over 15 years dedicated to game-changing solutions that mitigate cancer and cardiovascular risks in fried and processed foods consumed in our day-to-day lives. Beyond Oil provides a disruptive solution for food-processing and food-service companies striving to produce & serve healthier food, increase sustainability, while saving their costs. For more information, visit our website at:? www.beyondoil.co .

Contacts

Jonathan Or

+972-4-6548975

CEO and Co-founder

info@beyondoil.co

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

1-647-691-9801

ir@beyondoil.co

Forward Looking Statement and Information

Forward Looking Statement and Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

