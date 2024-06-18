Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC) (OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2024 Annual Meeting held June 17, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions presented to them for approval.

The number of directors of the Company was set at five and the five directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Laurent Arnoux 118,369,160 99.92% 97,840 0.08% Antonio Canton 107,707,479 90.92% 10,759,521 9.08% Victor Dario 118,368,850 99.92% 98,150 0.08% Philippe Jouard 118,369,250 99.92% 97,750 0.08% Tina Woodside-Shaw 116,044,160 97.95% 2,422,840 2.05%

The Company welcomes Phillipe Jouard to its Board of Directors. Mr. Jouard is the Managing Partner of CELAH Capital, an investment banking and corporate finance consulting firm.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC) (OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its large Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Antonio Canton, President and CEO

acanton@goldspringsresource.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213503

SOURCE: Gold Springs Resource Corp.