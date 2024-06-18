Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.06.2024

WKN: A2PGZM | ISIN: US48138M1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JMA
Tradegate
18.06.24
21:55 Uhr
7,300 Euro
-1,480
-16,86 %
Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia to Attend Northland Virtual Growth Conference

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Jumia Technologies, (NYSE:JMIA) ("Jumia"), a leading e-commerce platform in Africa, today announced that Francis Dufay, Chief Executive Officer, and Antoine Malliet-Mezeray, Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Northland Virtual Growth Conference on June 25, 2024.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Dufay and Mr. Malliet-Mezeray, please reach out to your Northland representative.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 11 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects more than 64,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the company's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

For more information about Jumia, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact

Sloane & Company
jumia@sloanepr.com

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
