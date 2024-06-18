Raven Industries Showcases Its Latest Ag Tech Innovations and Proven Technology at Agrishow 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Raven Industries, a brand of CNH and leader in precision ag technology, showcased its latest automation technology at Agrishow 2024.

These innovative solutions are proven to streamline farming operations and increase productivity and profitability.

CNH is putting the customer first with a transformed approach to precision technology, providing easy-to-use and open innovation for all customers, applications, and fleets. Leveraging its proven track record of leading innovation, Raven accelerates integration with CNH platforms, ensuring a reliable and consistent user experience for customers worldwide with scalable technology for machines of different ages, models, brands, and sizes.

At Agrishow, Raven showcased the latest advancements as well as its comprehensive portfolio of proven ag tech solutions that expand productivity, efficiency, and job quality.

"Raven's latest automated solutions, including the Raven CRx Guidance Kit and the Augmenta Field Analyzer, are a testament to our customer-focused approach. These offerings provide farmers with robust, user-friendly and open technology solutions for their daily tasks, ultimately enhancing productivity and profitability through automation," said Gregory Riordan, Director of Precision Technology - South America for CNH.

Raven offers a comprehensive portfolio of precision agriculture innovations for all operations. Users can learn more about Raven's full solution suite by visiting www.ravenind.com or talking to their local Raven dealer.





