Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Empatho Holdings Inc. (the "Company") announces that it was named as a defendant in a Notice of Civil Claim filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 6, 2024. Although no assurance can be given with respect to the ultimate outcome of the Action, the Company intends to defend the proceeding.

The Company will continue to disclose any significant developments in relation to this Notice of Civil Claim.

