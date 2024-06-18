TOMIS Acquires Yonder, Expanding Its Reach in the Travel Technology Sector

This strategic acquisition reinforces TOMIS' commitment to delivering the latest in generative AI, data-driven marketing solutions, and exceptional customer experiences for tour operators worldwide.

MISSOULA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / TOMIS, a leading customer experience and communication software company and digital marketing agency for tour operators, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Yonder, a New Zealand-based tech company specializing in sales and customer service solutions for the tourism industry.





TOMIS Yonder Acquisition

TOMIS Yonder Acquisition in Tours & Activities AI Technology





Greater Value and Enhanced Solutions

"We are excited to welcome Yonder into the TOMIS ecosystem," said Evan Tipton, CEO of TOMIS. "This acquisition allows us to combine our strengths and deliver even greater value to our customers. With Yonder's innovative technology and our industry expertise, we are well-positioned to further support the growth and success of tour operators globally."

By expanding our customer feedback loop and internal resources, combined with the technology at our disposal in this day and age, means we can accelerate product development and stay ahead of industry trends. Additionally, TOMIS' recently closed funding round will further fuel AI product development as well as bolster our marketing and sales efforts.

"We are thrilled to join forces with TOMIS," said James Donald, co-founder of Yonder. "This partnership will enable us to enhance our product offerings and serve a truly global market with teams on both sides of the world."

Retaining the Yonder Brand and Product

The Yonder brand and its product offerings will continue to operate as a standalone entity, ensuring continuity and stability for its existing customers. The acquisition will enable Yonder to leverage TOMIS' extensive resources, increased bandwidth, and industry expertise to enhance its product and support.

"Bringing on the team at Yonder feels like a natural next step on our journey to provide world-class customer communication tools for tour operators," said Kira Hazelbaker, Product Manager at TOMIS. "At the end of the day, we're still focused on our core values of building products for operators to save them time, enhance their customer experience, and drive more direct bookings. This acquisition allows our teams to deliver the latest advancements - from AI tools to key integrations - to our shared users, faster than ever before."

About TOMIS

Founded by CEO Evan Tipton, TOMIS has been at the forefront of the tourism industry for over a decade. The company's innovative platform empowers tour operators to optimize their marketing strategies, enhance customer engagement, and make data-driven decisions that drive revenue growth.

About Yonder

Established in 2018 by founders James Donald and Letitia Stevenson, Yonder aimed to revolutionize sales and customer service in the tourism sector. Based in New Zealand, Yonder's mission has been to help tourism operators work smarter, not harder, to achieve more bookings. With this acquisition, Yonder will continue to innovate and deliver industry-leading technology solutions under the TOMIS umbrella.

Contact Information

Evan Tipton

CEO

grow@tomis.tech

SOURCE: TOMIS

View the original press release on newswire.com.