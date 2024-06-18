Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for May 2024.

May 2024 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 999 million shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $333 million;

CSE issuers completed 89 financings that raised an aggregate $100 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from four new companies, bringing total listed securities to 803 as at May 31, 2024.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange continues to add exciting new listings, while adding value for existing issuers," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Our latest key development was receiving full membership in the World Federation of Exchanges, the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses. This significantly enhances the global reach of our issuers, benefiting both the companies and their investors."

CSE Receives Membership in World Federation of Exchanges

On June 4, the CSE was approved for full membership in the World Federation of Exchanges ("WFE"). The WFE represents more than 250 market infrastructure providers and is a leading advocate on issues critical to the exchange industry, including market structure, capital raising, regulation and sustainability. WFE membership supports the global capital formation and liquidity goals of CSE issuers, and advances management's objective of facilitating global access to trading on the Exchange. Please click here to view the full announcement.

What's On at the CSE

The CSE team is traveling Down Under this week to meet with members of Australia's capital markets community, including issuers, investment dealers and other business leaders. The road show is focused on market access for CSE securities. It builds on a special Australia-focused market open ceremony, featuring numerous Australian delegates, that the Exchange hosted at its headquarters during the PDAC conference in March. During that ceremony, representatives from the CSE, Iress and other industry partners discussed key developments that will improve the global positioning of CSE-listed mining companies as they seek capital and liquidity in Australia and around the world. One of those developments was WFE membership, which the CSE subsequently received in June, as noted above.

The CSE is excited to be participating in Canada's Farm Show in Regina, Saskatchewan on June 18-20. The annual convention, presented by Viterra, is one of the largest agricultural events in North America, with more than 20,000 attendees from over 50 countries. The conference showcases the latest agricultural equipment and technology and connects producers to buyers. The CSE team will be welcoming conference participants at both #11188 in the Viterra International Trade Centre - Hall #11.

New Listings in May 2024

Cameo Resources Inc. (MEO)

Global Uranium Corp. (GURN)

Hemlo Explorers Inc. (HMLO)

Argyle Resources Corp. (ARGL)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213518

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)