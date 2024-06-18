New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Shani Lechan, founder of Shani Wigs, has released a new wig collection online, marking another milestone in the company's journey. This collection follows the launch of Shani Wigs' new website in December 2023 and the opening of their 5000 sq ft salon in April 2024.





The collection includes various styles, from sleek, long lengths to modern cuts inspired by contemporary fashion. Each wig is designed with care and precision, ensuring comfort and a natural look. The wigs feature invisible lace fronts and hand-stitched details, making them virtually undetectable.

Shani Wigs emphasizes wearability and comfort, addressing the needs of both individuals with hair and those experiencing hair loss. The company has developed wig grips to keep each wig in place throughout the day, regardless of the wearer's activities. With a growing social media presence, Shani Wigs has gained 145k followers on Instagram and 96k on TikTok. Their commitment to quality and innovation has resonated with many, helping individuals feel more confident. Shani Wigs also offers customization services for a more personalized fit.

Highlights from the New Collection





Shani Wigs is known for utilizing virgin hair in their products to achieve a more natural look





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8977/213210_7183ac47c41a185c_002full.jpg

Ava: This short lace top wig, made from virgin hair, offers a classic yet natural look that's easy to style. Designed for comfort and versatility, it provides an effortless fit, giving you the appearance of perfect, naturally tousled hair. The multidirectional design allows you to part your hair any way you like, ensuring a personalized look.

Salomé: A luxury silk virgin hair lace top wig, Salomé provides a sleek and polished appearance with its midi length and low density. The undetectable lace construction ensures a natural look, allowing you to wear it with confidence.

Chloé: This chestnut-colored wig combines style and fashion effortlessly. Made from pure virgin hair, Chloé offers maximum comfort and a natural look, embodying an effortless allure.

Shani Wigs has also created custom wigs for notable figures, including supermodel Naomi Campbell. The company is exploring expansion into larger retail chains and boutique shops to make high-quality wigs more accessible.

About Shani Wigs

Shani Wigs, based in Brooklyn, NY, is known for its commitment to quality in wig-making. They offer a range of styles designed for both comfort and natural appearance.



