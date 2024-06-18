DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Obesity Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2034, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences

The obesity market size is projected to witness growth from 2024 to 2034 due to the rising prevalence of obesity. This expansion is expected to be further influenced by the extensive pipeline of emerging drugs, characterized by lower safety risks and improved profiles, throughout the study period.

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Obesity Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, obesity emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Obesity Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the obesity market size in the US was USD 1.2 billion in 2022.

in 2022. In 2023, the total prevalent population of obesity in the United States was ~114 million cases, which as per DelveInsight's estimates, is expected to increase by 2034.

cases, which as per DelveInsight's estimates, is expected to increase by 2034. Leading obesity companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Harmony Biosciences, LLC, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., and others are developing novel obesity drugs that can be available in the obesity market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel obesity drugs that can be available in the obesity market in the upcoming years. The obesity therapies in the pipeline include Oral semaglutide, Danuglipron (PF-06882961), Survodutide (BI 456906), Liraglutide, Cagrilintide, Orforglipron, Setmelanotide, Carbetocin, Pitolisant, DCCR, and others.

and others. In November 2023 , the FDA approved Eli Lilly and Company's ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide) injection, for the treatment of obesity that activates both glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone receptors.

, the FDA approved Eli Lilly and Company's ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide) injection, for the treatment of obesity that activates both glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone receptors. In December 2023, Pfizer announced topline data from the Phase IIb clinical trial (NCT04707313) investigating its oral glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) candidate, danuglipron (PF-06882961), in adults with obesity and without Type 2 diabetes. The study met its primary endpoint demonstrating statistically significant change in body weight from baseline.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is acknowledged as a chronic condition or noncommunicable ailment, characterized by a complex, multifaceted set of factors. It predominantly involves excessive body fat, along with being overweight, which can have metabolic implications beyond just physical size. Individuals grappling with obesity often face social and psychological stigma, leading to discrimination in various aspects of life, including personal relationships and employment, contributing to low self-esteem and depression. Childhood obesity can lead to similar health complications as adult obesity, sometimes even with an earlier onset.

The development of obesity is influenced by a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors. Certain severe and early-onset forms of obesity stem from mutations in genes related to the leptin-melanocortin axis, such as LEPR, POMC, MC4R, NTRK2, and SIM1. One of the most noticeable indicators of obesity is the accumulation of excess adipose tissue, typically assessed through anthropometric measurements. Common symptoms include stretch marks, high blood pressure, and a body mass index (BMI) exceeding 30 kg/m². Some symptoms can exacerbate, increasing the risk of developing various diseases and disorders.

Obesity Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight's analyst, the diagnosed prevalent cases of obesity are on the rise, and as per the estimates, the United States accounted for ~61% and ~66% of cases for adults (<19 years) and children (5-19 years), respectively, in 2023.

The obesity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Obesity

Total Obesity Patients Seeking Help

Total Treated Cases of Obesity

Obesity Treatment Market

Weight reduction via nutritious eating, upping physical activity, and adopting lifestyle modifications are frequently employed treatments for obesity. Certain individuals might find weight management programs helpful for shedding excess weight or preventing its return. However, some obese individuals struggle to shed adequate weight to improve their well-being or to sustain their weight loss. In such cases, alternative therapies like weight-loss medications, devices, or bariatric surgery could be contemplated.

Alternative methods for obesity treatment include cutting-edge techniques. For instance, hydrogels are ingestible capsules containing tiny particles that soak up stomach water, triggering a sense of satiety. Vagal nerve blockade employs an implanted device beneath the skin of the abdomen to send electrical signals to the vagus nerve, signaling fullness to the brain. Gastric aspirate, a surgical intervention, involves placing a tube through the abdomen to remove a portion of stomach contents post-meals regularly. These varied approaches highlight the continuous progress in combating obesity.

FDA-approved treatments for obesity comprise CONTRAVE (bupropion-naltrexone), a blend of drugs that diminish appetite and cravings; SAXENDA (liraglutide), an injectable that curbs appetite and influences how quickly the stomach empties; Alli and XENICAL (orlistat), which obstruct pancreatic lipase to help manage obesity; QSYMIA (phentermine-topiramate), a prescription medication that suppresses appetite and fosters weight loss; IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), sanctioned for genetic-based obesity; and WEGOVY (semaglutide), an injectable drug that supports weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight when paired with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Obesity Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the obesity pipeline include Oral semaglutide (Novo Nordisk), Danuglipron (PF-06882961) (Pfizer), Survodutide (BI 456906) (Boehringer Ingelheim), and others.

RYBELSUS, known as oral semaglutide, has received approval in the US, EU, and Japan as a complement to diet and exercise for enhancing glycemic control in adults with type II diabetes. It operates as an oral GLP-1 RA, mimicking the function of the natural hormone GLP-1. Additionally, the company is progressing in its development of this medication for treating obesity. Currently undergoing Phase III testing (NCT05564117; OASIS 4), the drug's safety and effectiveness are being assessed in individuals who are overweight or obese.

Activation of the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) leads to decreased blood sugar levels and weight loss, offering a promising approach for managing Type II diabetes and obesity. Pfizer has introduced danuglipron (PF-06882961), an oral GLP-1R agonist. In June 2023, Pfizer declared its intention to advance danuglipron for further clinical evaluation as a potential treatment for obesity in adults. Subsequently, in December 2023, Pfizer released initial findings from a Phase IIb clinical trial assessing danuglipron in obese adults without T2D. The trial successfully demonstrated a significant reduction in body weight compared to the baseline, marking a positive outcome for the study's primary objective.

The other late-stage therapies for obesity treatment in development include:

Liraglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

Cagrilintide: Novo Nordisk A/S

Orforglipron: Eli Lilly and Company

Setmelanotide: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Carbetocin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pitolisant: Harmony Biosciences, LLC

DCCR: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for obesity are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the obesity market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Obesity Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the obesity market are expected to change in the coming years. Pharmaceutical companies are increasing investment in drug research and development, with emerging mobile technologies offering unprecedented possibilities for understanding and intervening in obesity; key players like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Company are addressing unmet needs in the obesity market, while governmental and nongovernmental bodies work to raise awareness, expanding the market as patients seek treatment.

As many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of obesity, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the obesity market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the obesity market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the obesity market. There is no consensus on the best obesity treatment, as conventional medical interventions often fail in the long run for the great majority of obese individuals. Additionally, there is a huge disparity in terms of disease staging systems used in the treatment landscape of obesity, highlighting the need to form a consensus on when or if to use different staging systems.

The comorbidities associated with obesity require additional medications and treatments, complicating obesity management, which leads to increased costs and reduced patient adherence. Furthermore, obesity impacts the patient's quality of life, resulting in high absenteeism, unemployment, and sometimes psychosocial issues, imposing a threat to the market as the focus of patients shifts from obesity to its associated comorbidities such as diabetes, depression, and cardiovascular changes.

Moreover, obesity treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the obesity market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the obesity market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Obesity Market Size in the US in 2022 USD 1.2 Billion Key Obesity Companies Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Harmony Biosciences, LLC, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Obesity Therapies Oral semaglutide, Danuglipron (PF-06882961), Survodutide (BI 456906), Liraglutide, Cagrilintide, Orforglipron, Setmelanotide, Carbetocin, Pitolisant, DCCR, and others

Scope of the Obesity Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Obesity current marketed and emerging therapies

Obesity current marketed and emerging therapies Obesity Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Obesity Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Obesity Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement

