Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY) (the "Company" or "BluSky") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") have been listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") today under the symbol "BSKY".

The Common Shares will commence trading one day following closing of the Company's initial public offering (the "Offering") of up to an aggregate of 11,500,000 units at a price of $0.50 per unit, pursuant to a final long-form prospectus dated May 27, 2024, as amended on June 11, 2024, filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission, Alberta Securities Commission, and Ontario Securities Commission, respectively. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur tomorrow, June 19, 2024, and trading in the Common Shares is expected to commence at market open on June 20, 2024.

ABOUT BLUSKY CARBON INC.

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of converting organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/. The Company's final prospectus, the Agency Agreement and other documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

Chief Executive Officer William Hessert

Head Office 35 Research Parkway, Old Saybrook, CT, 06475, United States

Telephone (860) 577-2080

Website https://bluskycarbon.com/

Email info@bluskycarbon.com

Forward-Looking Information

