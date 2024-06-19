The Michaels Organization Announces Leadership Change

CEO John O'Donnell Takes Leave of Absence

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate, today announced that our Chief Executive Officer, John J. O'Donnell, has taken a leave of absence. Mark Morgan, who has served Michaels for more than 35 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer, has assumed the CEO role, effective immediately. Joe Purcell, our Chief Financial Officer for more than 20 years, will continue in his current position.

John has taken the leave of absence to focus on vigorously defending himself against allegations announced in an indictment on June 17, 2024, by the New Jersey State Attorney General.

All business operations in Michaels integrated areas of expertise of development, property management, construction, and investment continue as usual, including at our communities across the country.

"John O'Donnell has been a trusted colleague and industry leader for more than 30 years, and has our organization's full support during this difficult time," said Mark Morgan. "Our organization's focus remains, as always, on our mission of crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement, and neighborhood prosperity, and on creating communities that lift lives."

The indictment does not name The Michaels Organization as a company and is limited in scope to two properties along the Camden Waterfront: one office tower and one market-rate apartment community.

The company's experienced executive leadership team will continue to operate their individual business units and oversee all daily operations. This team includes:

Mick Flanagan, President, Michaels Development;

Kimberlee Schreiber, President, Michael Management;

Joe Coyle, President, Michaels Student Living;

Erik Roberson, Senior Vice President, Military Housing

Matt Sullivan, Executive Vice President, Investment Management; and

Joseph DiSalvo, Executive Vice President, Michaels Construction.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment, and asset management. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

