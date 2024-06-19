Lone Tree, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - The Glam House is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new salon at 9360 Station St, Unit 135, Lone Tree, CO 80124. The event is scheduled for 8/4/24, Sunday, at 2-4pm, promising an afternoon of celebration with food, drinks, music, and a raffle prize giveaway.





Greeting Station



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10464/211723_greeting%20station.jpg

In anticipation of this exciting launch, The Glam House is inviting the community to a soft opening period. Guests are encouraged to experience the high-quality services of this Latina women-founded salon ahead of the official opening.

This new location stands out with its commitment to eco-friendly beauty solutions and its status as a Kerastase salon, offering luxury hair care products and treatments. The Glam House is renowned for its hair extension services and now introduces these with an environmentally conscious approach.





Lounge Area



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10464/211723_lounge%20area.jpg

The talented team specializes in a variety of styles and techniques, from pioneering color services and trendy cuts to classic styling, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Lone Tree team consists of stylists known for their creativity and precision, dedicated to providing personalized results that reflect each guest's individuality.





Hair Station



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10464/211723_hair%20station.jpg

The grand opening will not only introduce the salon's services but also highlight the ongoing commitment to community engagement.

For more information about the grand opening, or to book an appointment during the soft opening phase, please visit The Glam House's Website.

Contact Info:

Name: Christine Maciolek

Email: christine@theglamhouse.com

Phone: 424-500-GLAM

Organization: The Glam House

Website: https://theglamhouse.com/lone-tree

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211723

SOURCE: The Glam House