BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Expands Regional Collaboration with PH Plus to Bring Alkaline Water in Biodegradable Bottles to The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida

In a significant collaboration, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) and PH Plus have joined forces to provide PH Plus alkaline water in biodegradable bottles to their restaurants and hotels in South Florida.

Julio Montenegro, CEO of BluegRace Energy Bolivia, has indicated that in agreement with PH Plus both companies are currently negotiating with the team from The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, to provide PH Plus alkaline water in biodegradable bottles to their restaurants and hotels. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and aligns our products with sustainable practices, emphasizing sustainability and alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those related to environmental conservation and economic growth.

PH Plus Alkaline Water, with its unique formulation and a pH level of 9.5, offers numerous health benefits, including improved vitality, digestion, and enhanced hydration. Tailored to meet diverse health needs, it serves as a holistic solution for disease prevention, weight management, and overall wellness by promoting increased energy and toxin removal. Produced using a unique process that includes reverse osmosis and organic mineralization, PH Plus ensures its water is free from impurities and contaminants. The product is FDA-approved, reflecting the company's commitment to the highest quality standards.

As part of its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), PH Plus utilizes biodegradable bottles in collaboration with Enso Plastics. These innovative bottles accelerate biodegradation through natural microbial activity, while maintaining resilience against light, heat, moisture, UV rays, and oxygen. This groundbreaking approach not only highlights PH Plus's dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship but also demonstrates our core values. We ensure that our commitment to eco-friendly practices does not compromise the exceptional quality of our premium alkaline water. By choosing PH Plus, consumers can trust that they are supporting a product that prioritizes both health and the environment.

By combining expertise and resources, BGEB and PH Plus aspire to drive positive change while adhering to the UN's SDG Goals, setting a new standard for corporate responsibility, and fostering a sustainable future for the region and beyond.

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) demonstrates a commitment to environmental sustainability by aligning with various global agreements such as the Escazú Agreement, the Paris Agreement, and the UN Economic Commission for LatinAmerica and the Caribbean's (ECLAC) agreement on climate change and fair transition. These agreements emphasize sustainable forest and manufacturing practices, supported by international financial incentives. BGEB's forestry carbon credits originate from projects managed by indigenous tribes in Bolivia's Amazon rainforest, complying with UN standards and methodologies. Unlike regulated credits, BGEB's voluntary carbon credits are globally tradable and registered in the platform registry system to prevent double accounting. Certified by CIFAL in Latin America, these credits contribute to 15 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Zero Hunger, Health and Well-being, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Underwater, and Life on Land Ecosystems. BGEB's dedication to sustainability aligns with SDGs through Sustainable Development Mechanism (SDM) projects, monitored by tailored targets and metrics. As registered issuers and observers of sustainable financial instruments with Capital Market Association (ICMA) and recognized by the United Nations Global Compact, BGEB prioritizes authenticity and sustainability, ensuring the integrity of their carbon credits.

In 2023, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, in partnership with MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD, secured approval for ISIN UK.BG.MAX 785.985257. This authorization facilitates the support of the Landmark Forest Conservation Project through equities, with a tenure of 10 years maintaining an unwavering commitment to authenticity and sustainability, prioritizing due diligence to uphold the integrity of our carbon credits. It is also important to mention that APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L., a Spain-based company dedicated to a fair and sustainable energy transition, has joined forces with BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA SRL in a groundbreaking initiative poised to significantly contribute to sustainable development goals set for 2030.

Mr. Julio Montenegro, CEO of BGEB indicated that BGEB's dedication to sustainability is evident in its commitment to conserving 20.5 million acres of the Amazon Rainforest and aligning with the UN's Global Compact. Utilizing advanced technology for carbon credit quantification, this initiative significantly contributes to global climate goals.

BGEB's collaborations are focused on empowering indigenous and impoverished communities through comprehensive social initiatives and sustainability, guided towards universally accepted principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. By enhancing access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure, BGEB is committed to fostering community development alongside its environmental efforts. This integrated approach, which marries environmental conservation with the transition to clean energy and community empowerment, establishes BGEB as a frontrunner in both ecological preservation and clean energy innovation within Bolivia which underscores the ongoing importance of the partnership as it strives towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future, serving as a compelling example of what collective action and innovation can accomplish.

BGEB's journey inspires us all to take action, as together, we can address climate change and protect our planet for future generations.

About PH Plus

PH Plus is a prominent leader in alkaline water production and distribution in the United States. Committed to sustainability and community well-being, PH Plus offers premium alkaline water tailored to meet diverse health needs while minimizing environmental impact.

PH Plus specializes in producing high-quality alkaline water, offering improved hydration and antioxidant properties. With headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, and expanding operations in Miami, FL, and Houston, TX, PH Plus is committed to health and sustainability.

For more information on PH Plus and its eco-friendly initiatives, please visit www.getphplus.com.

PH Plus

info@getphplus.com

+1 786-918-3008

About Enso Plastics

Enso Plastics is a global leader in providing environmental plastic solutions. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Enso Plastics partners with companies to create eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics, promoting a greener future for generations to come.

