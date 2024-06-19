

Find X7 Ultra battery experience ranks number one in DXOMARK Global Smartphone and Ultra-Premium Categories

Find X7 Ultra's outstanding battery experience, impressively balanced performance in autonomy, charging and efficiency, all contribute to its class-leading battery score

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2024 - OPPO Find X7 Ultra, the Ultimate Camera Phone, has achieved DXOMARK's Gold Battery Label, placing first in its smartphone battery ranking.





Combining fast wired and wireless charging with exceptional efficiency, Find X7 Ultra demonstrates long-lasting battery performance across a range of scenarios. With impressive autonomy, referring to how long the phone's charge lasts, Find X7 Ultra's 100W SUPERVOOCTM charging also delivers superb usage times even after a quick, five-minute top-up.



DXOMARK Gold Battery Label



Excelling in all three DXOMARK Battery test categories: Autonomy, Charging, and Efficiency, Find X7 Ultra's long-lasting, fast-charging battery is tuned to help you go the distance without battery anxiety.



Autonomy reflects overall battery life and is tested both indoors and outdoors in a controlled environment by DXOMARK. OPPO Find X7 Ultra performed exceptionally, particularly indoors, and when watching videos or gaming, notoriously demanding tasks. The combination of OPPO's AI-powered battery optimisations and Find X7 Ultra's LTPO display also help it achieve excellent screen-on time.



Charging tests measure wired and wireless charging performance, while also considering how many hours of typical use Find X7 Ultra delivers after short charging sessions, reflecting real life top-up scenarios. The results speak for themselves, with a 20-minute charge powering Find X7 Ultra from 0-80%, a five-minute charge delivering 10 hours of typical use, and a full charge achieved in 32 minutes. Find X7 Ultra's charging speed from 0-80% ranks number one in the ultra-premium category, empowering users to get a full day of use in minutes.



Efficiency testing measures charge and discharge rate and total power consumption, accounting for the phone's overall battery capacity. Achieving an overall charge efficiency of 78.2%, DXOMARK acknowledges Find X7 Ultra's score to be notably high for a high-speed, 100W charging system.



"Smartphone battery performance is often a challenge for ultra-premium flagships equipped with powerful, power-demanding features. Thanks to meticulous software optimisation, OPPO has pushed its flagship Find X7 Ultra to the top spot in battery rankings, offering an exceptional battery experience and making it the best in its class."

Olivier Simon, Deputy CTO & Battery Evaluation Director, DXOMARK



OPPO Find X7 Ultra: A Battery Champion



Find X7 Ultra's exceptional battery performance starts with its high capacity, 5000 mAh battery. OPPO builds upon this foundation with Trinity Engine, a suite of AI-powered optimisations designed to enhance performance and improve efficiency, helping every 1% of charge go even further.



With 100W SUPERVOOCTM wired charging and 50W wireless charging, Find X7 Ultra won't keep you waiting for day-long power, and OPPO's smart charging intelligently manages speeds to give you the power you need while improving long-term battery health.



If a chain is as strong as its weakest link, OPPO Find X7 Ultra is a suite of intelligent, efficient links. Its cutting-edge 6.82" LTPO display with a responsive refresh rate achieves high performance and reduced power consumption for a bright, brilliant view all day long. Find X7 Ultra's world-class camera is also equipped with a second-generation Sony 1-inch sensor, designed for mobile, ensuring maximum power-saving benefits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, combining intelligent architecture with an advanced 4nm process, Find X7 Ultra achieves incredible gaming playback without compromising on efficiency.



Excellent smartphone battery life has never been more important. We rely on our phones for everything from entertainment to creativity, payments to productivity, and of course, staying connected. In Find X7 Ultra, OPPO hasn't just made The Ultimate Camera Phone, it has created the ultimate intelligent assistant that keeps you connected without compromise or battery anxiety.



Find out more about DXOMARK's Gold Battery Label at dxomark.com , and for more information about OPPO Find X7 Ultra, visit oppo.com .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



