



Kawasaki and Furuu-gun, June 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Japan Limited and Kamoenai Village in Hokkaido today announced the start of an initiative to promote awareness in dental care. On June 27th and 28th, 2024, the two organizations will implement an oral checkup at a school for approximately 40 students visualizing a protective dentistry approach using Fujitsu Preventive Dentistry Cloud Service.The Fujitsu Preventive Dentistry Cloud Service detects the likelihood of tooth decay and enables students and their guardians to monitor their results on their smartphones. This promotes personal oral awareness and allows preventative measures.Kamoenai Village has subsidized the cost of dental checkups for adults for many years, but the low rate of dental checkups has been an issue. Since May 2024, it has been using the Fujitsu Preventive Dentistry Cloud Service for adult and infant health examinations to promote awareness through group dental examinations. In addition to this initiative, Kamoenai Village encourages dental and oral health maintenance by subsidizing the cost of dental checkups including oral examinations such as saliva tests for all generations. Under the slogan of "preventive dentistry for the whole village," Kamoenai village aim to reduce the risk of diabetes and dementia and lifetime medical expenses by continuing home care and promoting regular dental checkups.Fujitsu Japan will use the efforts of Kamoenai Village as a blueprint to contribute towards the improvement of people's wellbeing.