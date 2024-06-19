LHYFE: Lhyfe and Deutsche Bahn cooperate for the use of climate-neutral trains thanks to green hydrogen

Lhyfe has built a hydrogen production plant for DB Energie's Tübingen innovation hub

Production of up to 30 tons of green hydrogen per year (corresponding to 1 MW of installed electrolysis capacity).

This is the first site to be installed and operated by Lhyfe in Germany.

Nantes (France) and Tübingen (Germany), 19 June 2024 - 7.30 AM CEST - Lhyfe, a global pioneer in the production of green and renewable hydrogen, has built and will operate a green hydrogen production plant for Deutsche Bahn in Tübingen. The electrolysis plant in the innovation hub of DB Energie, a Group subsidiary, has an annual production capacity of up to 30 tons (installed electrolysis capacity of 1 MW). The green electricity comes from Deutsche Bahn's green electricity portfolio.

At the Tübingen innovation hub, DB Energie is testing new technologies for sustainable rail energy supply, including in the "H2goesRail" project. Using the green hydrogen produced, a climate-neutral hydrogen train will be put into operation this year on a test route in Baden-Württemberg - between Tübingen, Horb and Pforzheim.

"This project demonstrates the economic viability of hydrogen solutions in the transport and mobility sector. Sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies are needed to decarbonize the transport sector. One of these technologies is hydrogen-powered trains, which are a clean and efficient alternative to conventional diesel-powered trains as they are virtually CO2-free. The H2goesRail project is a pioneer in the field of passenger and freight transportation," says Luc Graré, Head of Central and Eastern Europe at Lhyfe.

With this project, Lhyfe wants to gain experience for a largely autonomously operated system, as well as the direct coupling of hydrogen production with a filling station on a large scale. The commissioning of the complex system with its many different dynamics, from production to multiple compression, storage and refueling of the hydrogen, is a particular challenge. Lhyfe is taking on this challenge in order to provide Deutsche Bahn and subsequent partners with a hydrogen production plant that can be used to test the integration of green hydrogen production into customer processes.

Lhyfe develops customized solutions throughout Europe for the construction of local production and distribution systems for green hydrogen. The site in Tübingen is Lhyfe's first plant in Germany. Another 10 MW plant is currently being built in Schwäbisch Gmünd, which will produce up to 4 tons of green hydrogen per day. Lhyfe aims to become a major player in the mobility and industry sector, through customer deliveries in tube trailer (bulk) in France and Germany by 2025. Several other sites throughout Europe are already under construction or being expanded. Lhyfe has been operating its first green hydrogen site in France since the second half of 2021, and two other sites were opened in France in 2023.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xm9vZshvk5jGl3FuYZtlm5OZaWdil5LKlmGZmGFtaJ3FZ3Flmptmm8XKZnFnmGpr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86355-240619_cp-lhyfe-deutsche-bahn_en.pdf