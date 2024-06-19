VISIOMED GROUP: Visiomed Group sets out new ambitions by becoming Klea Holding and strengthens its strategy launched in 2022

Following a successful restructuring and the repositioning of its activities, the Group is now heading towards further industry and geographical diversification by becoming Klea Holding (Klea)[1]. Klea's strategy is to invest in innovative companies across various sectors, in France and internationally, and to support their growth following the same model as what has been done for Smart Salem and Smart Health over the last 2 years. Requested by its shareholders, the development of operations in France becomes also an important objective for the Group.

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG) becomes Klea Holding with the ambition to develop new activities in new markets.

New ambition, new strategy

"Over the past two years, the Group has undergone a radical and rapid transformation: new governance, new activities, new geographies, strong growth and recurring profits. Based on this successful restructuring, and now building on a stable and solid financial performance, the Group is strengthening its ambitions: we want to capitalize on our expertise and know-how to launch a new phase of our development," says Clément Pacaud, Chief Executive Officer.

"Klea will double down on a successful approach and pursue scalable and entrepreneurial projects with high growth potential in France and internationally with the objective to be present in a wide range of sectors, beyond healthcare. The goal is to invest and develop our existing and future assets into innovative leaders in their respective markets. This approach and this know-how have been the Group's strength for the past two years, with the success of Smart Salem in the United Arab Emirates and, tomorrow, Smart Health in Saudi Arabia. We want to replicate it without geographical or industry constraints."

New identity, new values

Klea Holding's new identity "scaling industries of the future" reflects our ambition to invest in today's industries and to support their growth and transformation through digitization to embrace the future.

Klea's investment criteria will focus on market growth potential, synergies with our existing assets, profitability and ESG criteria.

Klea's management and operational teams will mainly focus on the digitalization and scaling of existing and newly acquired companies to unlock and maximize the value creation for our shareholders.

Several potential targets, especially in France, are already under consideration.

Ratification at the Annual General Meeting

The change of company's name and new strategy will be submitted to a vote of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2024. A press release will then announce the new ticker and new name of the Group, which is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

