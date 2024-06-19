Sticky Solar Power is taking orders for industrial-scale versions of its novel room-temperature cell interconnection system, which is reportedly well-suited for back-contact (xBC), perovskite, and heterojunction cell technologies. Swedish stringer manufacturer Sticky Solar Power announced it is taking orders for its industrial-scale room-temperature cell interconnection system based on its tape solution, rather than soldering. Able to apply up to 20 busbars at a time, the throughput ranges from 2,500 to 3,500 single-track interconnections per hour. The solar stringer supports lead-free interconnection ...

