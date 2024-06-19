California startup Planted Solar uses construction robots and high-density arrays to deliver what the company says are higher energy outputs and lower balance of system costs. From pv magazine USA Planted Solar, a solar startup out of Oakland, California, received $20 million in Series A funding from the Bill Gates Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Kholsa Ventures, as well as the Department of Energy Funds to scale its terrain-following solar installation design. The company installs its arrays like a sheet, densely packed together, rather than using typical row spacing. Instead of developing the ...

