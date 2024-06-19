The cause of the battery container fire in Thuringia, Germany, is still unclear. The damage caused is enormous. From pv magazine ESS News site Batteries in an overseas container caught fire on June 7 at Suncycle's engineering and test center in Thuringia, Germany. According to local media reports, the fire department took more than four hours to extinguish the fire. The damage is estimated at €700,000. The cause is still unclear, but a technical defect is suspected. Significant amounts of smoke were produced by the fire started before it could finally be extinguished. The district office had ...

