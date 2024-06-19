The firm promotes a quality engineering and assurance expert to head a key region.

Qualitest, a global leader in AI-powered quality engineering, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Bonomo to the role of Managing Director for the DACH Region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

Robert brings a depth of knowledge from more than 30 years of leadership in information technology and business transformation. The Swiss native was previously the Head of Sales DACH for Cognizant Technology Solutions while holding a position on the company's Board of Directors; he also ran Quality Engineering and Assurance in the DACH Eastern Europe Region there. Before that, he was Executive Director of Head Central Testing Services at UBS.

"Qualitest is ahead of the curve with its AI-focused approach, and is positioned for a very bright future, which I'm proud to be a part of," says Robert. His priority is to strengthen existing client relationships in the DACH region and to enable the company for further growth by becoming a thought leader in digital transformation topics like CI/CD, DevOps, automation, app modernization, and AI-led quality engineering and assurance.

Robert holds an MBA from the Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester in New York. He has used his strong technical and leadership skills to mentor aspiring IT professionals in Zurich.

"Robert has an outstanding track record in the DACH market and deeply understands the intricacies of the region," says Anbu Muppidathi, CEO of Qualitest.

Qualitest supports more than 50 clients in the DACH region with services in quality engineering, assurance, and digital engineering.

