Tap Global Group Plc - Completion of Launch in the United States

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")

Completion of Launch in the United States

Launch enables 45 million active cryptocurrency users in the US to access Tap Group's solutions*

Tap Global Group Plc (AQUIS: TAP), the FinTech company bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces the launch of its US service offering via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Tap Americas LLC ("Tap Americas").

Highlights:

Tap Americas is operating in partnership with Zero Hash LLC ("Zero Hash"), a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform that is licensed in the US

The US launch is expected to significantly expand Tap Group's user base, accelerating the Company's growth globally

Tap Americas' initial offering provides US users with access to the core suite of services, with new features and add-ons in the pipeline

US customers will have access to trade major digital assets including BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDC

Tap Americas can now provide US customers across 48 states access to trade multiple digital assets, including major global cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDC. Tap Americas is using Zero Hash's building blocks of liquidity, custody, and settlement to facilitate P2P transfers and crypto-crypto swaps. US customers can deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies from an external wallet and leverage Tap Group's smart trading router for best price execution, as well as earn a range of rewards through the Company's referral programme. New features and add-ons will be launched in due course to enhance the primary service offering.

The US is the world's largest cryptocurrency market, estimated to account for 48% of the global market growth between 2022 and 2027**, with 17% of all US adults having invested in cryptocurrencies***. The launch is expected to significantly increase Tap Group's registered user base, which currently stands at over 350,000 individuals globally, and will build on the Company's rapid user growth momentum.

Tap Group's customer-facing website has received unprecedented traffic from US-based visitors in the last 12 months in anticipation of the launch. The US currently constitutes the third largest volume of webpage visits per country, demonstrating the significant interest and demand for the platform.

Tap Americas' partnership with Zero Hash, a well-established and well-regulated US entity, enables the Company to operate in the US whilst ensuring the requisite regulatory coverage for the new US business.

Arsen Torosian, CEO of Tap Global, commented:

"We are thrilled to have successfully launched our service offering in the United States, the largest global market for cryptocurrency trading. Launching in the US represents a significant milestone for the Company and is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire team who have worked tirelessly throughout the launch process to ensure we enter the country in the best position possible to support our long-term growth aspirations.

With regulators around the world increasing their scrutiny of digital currency exchanges, we look forward to working with Zero Hash, a well-established partner that shares our regulation-first approach, to provide users with a secure, regulated, and innovative platform from which to manage their virtual assets.

Tens of thousands of potential US customers have been browsing our website over the past year signalling a pent-up demand for our service. We expect the launch in the US to act as a catalyst for further geographic expansion as we continue to explore opportunities to launch in other key global cryptocurrency markets such as Canada and Australia."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

* Zippia, 30 Striking Cryptocurrency Statistics [2023]: Market Value, Bitcoin Usage, and Trends

** Technavio, Cryptocurrency Market by Type, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027, April 2023

*** Pew Research Centre Cryptocurrency Survey 2023

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc

Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor) +44 (0)20 7220 9795 Tennyson Securities (Broker)

Alan Howard +44 (0)20 7186 9030 Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Ben Simons

Kendall Hill

Peter Jacob +44 (0)20 7390 0230 tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It provides over 350,000 individual and business customers with an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Investor website: www.investor.tap.global

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tapglobal/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/TapGlobalPlc

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash's turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer crypto and stablecoin powered products.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.'s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW - 1212).

Connect with Zero Hash

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Medium

Zero Hash Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero. Zero Hash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. Zero Hash does not provide any securities services and is not a custodian of securities, including security tokens, on behalf of customers.