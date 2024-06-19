AM Green's Pre-Certification Signals Alignment with European Markets Requirements for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO)

AM Green (formerly Greenko ZeroC), world's leading energy transition solutions providers, has achieved the highly regarded CertifHy EU RFNBO pre-certification for their green ammonia project in Kakinada, India, a huge acknowledgment of India's green hydrogen and ammonia potential.

As the first projects based out of India, this accomplishment places AM Green in a leading position, with a strong advantage to unlock the EU RFNBO market, as it prepares to commercialise the world's largest green ammonia facilities in Kakinada. By 2030, its production capacity will increase from one to five million tons per annum of green ammonia-equivalent to one million tonne per annum of hydrogen.

Renewable hydrogen consultancy Hinicio partnered with CertifHy, a leading certification body, and Bureau Veritas to pre-certify AM Green's project under the EU RFNBO Voluntary Scheme. Hinicio conducted a stringent compliance review and developed a long-term strategy, while Bureau Veritas assessed plant operations.

Furthermore, Kakinada project's green hydrogen was rigorously evaluated to certify renewable hydrogen is produced using around-the-clock carbon-free energy and adheres to European-wide legislative criteria for the decarbonization of the transport and industrial sectors. Achieving pre-certification positions the project for a promising path to full certification.

The European Union (EU) enforces the world's most mature and stringent regulations for renewable fuels. As a leader in the green hydrogen and ammonia sectors, which adhere to the strictest global standards, AM Green's successful RFNBO pre-certification demonstrates its commitment to meet this criterion, paving way for the supply of clean energy from India to the demanding EU market.

Mr. Mahesh Kolli, Founder and Group President, AM Green, said, "The pre-certification awarded by CertifHy to our Kakinada plant underscores our commitment to providing carbon-free energy solutions globally while meeting the highest standards like EU RFNBO norms. This is a significant milestone for AM Green as it reinforces our position as a leading energy transition solutions platform helping to decarbonize industries like refineries, shipping, fertilizers, power generation, chemicals and others through low-cost green molecules and its derivatives."

Laurence Boisramé, Bureau Veritas Global Director, Hydrogen, said, "RFNBO rules set by the European Commission will apply not only to hydrogen producers in Europe but also to any producer targeting the European market. This creates a lot of interest as well as many questions about the interpretation of these regulations outside of the EU. At Bureau Veritas, we are convinced that project pre-certification is the best way to advance toward practical application. As a trusted certification body for CertifHy's EU RFNBO Voluntary Scheme, and with a network of over 8000 auditors around the world, Bureau Veritas is thrilled to contribute to accelerating the international trade of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives."

Patrick Maio, Hinicio CEO, said, "Pre-certification serves as a critical tool for RNFBO-hydrogen suppliers striving to guarantee project compliance, as well as off takers seeking to verify the attributes of their procured molecules. Thanks to its global experience and deep knowledge of the Indian context, Hinicio is uniquely positioned to advise international players like AM Green on project design and offtake, European market entry, and long-term compliance with EU regulations."

Matthieu Boisson, CertifHy Managing Director, said, "AM Green's achievement of pre-certification demonstrates its commitment to being a strong contributor to India's renewable ammonia production. This project sets a strong precedent for future collaborations and strengthens the global market for clean energy solutions. CertifHy aims to position itself as a global market instrument, and as such, strives for the highest level of expertise and assistance by leveraging its experience as a hydrogen and e-fuels' certification pure player."

Pre-certification is increasingly sought after by companies developing renewable energy projects, as it offers several key advantages. It acts as a critical evaluation to identify potential weaknesses early in the design phase, saving time and resources by avoiding costly modifications later. Pre-certification is also perceived as a powerful instrument for the facilitation of Final Investment Decisions (FID) or offtake negotiations.

About AM Green

Founded by clean energy pioneers Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, of Greenko Group, AM Green is a frontrunner in India's energy transition with a mission to be a global leader in cost-competitive green hydrogen, ammonia, and other sustainable molecules. Further, drive decarbonization with biofuels, e-fuels, sustainable aviation fuels, and essential chemicals.

Beyond India, AM Green is building an international renewables and storage business. Further, with John Cockerill (Belgium) it is building an electrolyser production to strengthen global reach.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240618462642/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations for AM Green Ammonia

Mr Suheil Imtiaz

Sr Manager, Public Affairs Strategic Communications

Email: suheil.m@amgreen.com

Mobile: 91 94401 59289

Media Relations for CertifHy

Mr Sébastien Galand

Marketing Communication Manager

Email: sebastien.galand@certifhy.eu

Mobile: +32 477 903835