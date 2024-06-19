Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB to the Main Market

Stockholm, Jun 19, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (ticker name: AJA B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Byggmästaren is a Mid Cap company within the Industrials sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden in 2014. Byggmästaren is the 13th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is 133rd company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Byggmästaren is an investment company with a vision to create long-term value from active ownership in a focused portfolio of companies. Byggmästaren's investment strategy is investing in profitable companies with proven, sustainable and scalable business models, strong market positions and capable management, with opportunities for both organic and acquisition-driven growth where Byggmästaren can be a significant and active owner. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a natural step and important milestone in our development as an investment company with high ambitions for responsible ownership and returns as well as for attracting a wider universe of both investors and entrepreneurs. Having witnessed a main market listing process from the inside it is clear to us that fulfilment of Nasdaq's requirements is a clear quality stamp on us a listed company." says Tomas Bergström CEO of Byggmästaren. "We extend a warm welcome to Byggmästaren as they move from First North to the Main Market", said Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "We share the same purpose with Byggmästaren to develop stronger businesses in our markets. We look forward to supporting them in their continued growth journey and are glad to provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness." *Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com