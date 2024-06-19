Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Doppeltes “STRONG BUY”! Jetzt bei EAM einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMAC | ISIN: SE0006510491 | Ticker-Symbol: W06
Frankfurt
19.06.24
11:45 Uhr
24,800 Euro
+0,400
+1,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BYGGMASTARE ANDERS J AHLSTROM HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BYGGMASTARE ANDERS J AHLSTROM HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.06.2024 08:34 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB to the Main Market

Stockholm, Jun 19, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (ticker name: AJA B) will
commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Byggmästaren is a Mid Cap
company within the Industrials sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden in 2014. Byggmästaren is the 13th company to be admitted
to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is 133rd
company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main
Markets in the Nordics over the years. 

Byggmästaren is an investment company with a vision to create long-term value
from active ownership in a focused portfolio of companies. Byggmästaren's
investment strategy is investing in profitable companies with proven,
sustainable and scalable business models, strong market positions and capable
management, with opportunities for both organic and acquisition-driven growth
where Byggmästaren can be a significant and active owner. 

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a natural step and important milestone in
our development as an investment company with high ambitions for responsible
ownership and returns as well as for attracting a wider universe of both
investors and entrepreneurs. Having witnessed a main market listing process
from the inside it is clear to us that fulfilment of Nasdaq's requirements is a
clear quality stamp on us a listed company." says Tomas Bergström CEO of
Byggmästaren. 

"We extend a warm welcome to Byggmästaren as they move from First North to the
Main Market", said Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "We share the
same purpose with Byggmästaren to develop stronger businesses in our markets.
We look forward to supporting them in their continued growth journey and are
glad to provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness." 

*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.