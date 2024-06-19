The power purchase agreement covers all the energy generated at a 1. 2 MW facility in eastern Japan and a 1. 9 MW site in the south west of the country. Canadian Solar has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Toyota Tsusho in Japan. Under the terms of the agreement, Toyota Tsusho secures 100% of the power generated at Canadian Solar's first feed-in premium (FIP) solar projects in the country. The projects are a 1. 2 MW facility in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture, on the east coast of the country and a 1. 9 MW project in Daisen Town, Tottori Prefecture, located in the southwest. ...

